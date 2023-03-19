by Gerwin Sturm

「放置していた食べ物がカビで緑色になった」という体験談はしばしば報告されますが、食べ物が真っ青になったという報告はあまり聞かないはず。カリフォルニア州立大学サンマルコス校の生物科学の助教授は冷蔵庫に入れておいたビーフスープが真っ青になってしまったことに驚き、調査を始めました。

Microbiologist Investigates After Her Beef Soup Turned Blue In The Fridge | IFLScience

https://www.iflscience.com/microbiologist-investigates-after-her-beef-soup-turned-blue-in-the-freezer-67894

生物科学を専門とするエリン・ベケット氏が発見した青いビーフスープは以下のツイートから確認できます。この写真には残飯が写っているため、閲覧にはやや注意が必要、ベケット氏も写真を「センシティブ」な内容として設定しています。

I can't believe y'all talked me into going back into the trash. pic.twitter.com/gn2aDtuhDN— Dr. Elinne Becket @bielleogy@mstdn.social (@bielleogy) March 1, 2023

この写真をTwitterで見た他の生物学者は興味津々。スープの変色原因を調べ、論文を書くようにベケット氏に促します。

ひどい悪臭に鼻をつまみながらなんとかサンプルを回収したベケット氏。

I'm never forgiving you for this. pic.twitter.com/Ae4VDjR83S— Dr. Elinne Becket @bielleogy@mstdn.social (@bielleogy) March 2, 2023

ベケット氏に協力した生物学者のセバスチャン・コシオバ氏は、青いスープに含まれる微生物が虹色のコロニーを形成することを突き止めました。コシオバ氏によると、桿菌(かんきん)と呼ばれる微生物の多くは、油膜のように光を反射するパターンを形成することができるそうです。

Plot twist in the #BlueSoup saga: SOME OF THE STREAKED MICROBES FORM IRRIDESCENT COLONIES!!! Structural color is one of my favorite things. Many baciliform microbes that lay perfectly flat (media poured slowly and level) can form patterns that reflect like an oilslick on water. pic.twitter.com/MeW6ISlxyO— Sebastian S. Cocioba???????? (@ATinyGreenCell) March 8, 2023

コシオバ氏はビーフスープが青くなった謎を解明するため、いくつかの微生物とチーズを組み合わせて実験を行っています。コシオバ氏は「低温の環境に置かれたことで活性化し、青く変化したのでは」という予測を立てて微生物を冷やしています。

I managed to isolate the glowy bug from any straggler microbes. Nice clean colonies. I took a loop full of the concentrated intial streak and placed it into 1mL of sterile distilled water. I vortex to resuspend the loop glob and then placed 30uL onto each cheese. 4 neg ctrls 3/4 pic.twitter.com/tpQYNnNHfd— Sebastian S. Cocioba???????? (@ATinyGreenCell) March 10, 2023

微生物学者のニック・コールマン氏は「乳製品および肉はトリプトファンを多く含みます。多くの微生物はこれをトリプタミンやインドールに変換し、酸化して藍色やそれに近い色に染まります。多分、これが青いスープが生まれた原因でしょう」と推測しています。

dairy foods (and meat) are high in tryptophan; many microbes can convert this to tryptamine or indole, which can then be oxidised and dimerised to indigo and related pigments. this is why magic shrooms stain blue. maybe its both blue *and* magic soup... https://t.co/FkCoMLlf8e— Nick Coleman (@Colemanomonas) March 13, 2023

こうした指摘を受けてベケット氏やコシオバ氏は謎の解明に取り組んでいますが、記事作成時点で「なぜ青くなったのか」という理由は記事作成時点で突き止められていません。コシオバ氏は「プロジェクトは煮詰まっています」と吐露し、新型コロナウイルスに感染したベケット氏が回復するのを待っています。

一連の騒動は「bluesoup(青いスープ)」というハッシュタグが付けられてTwitterで情報が拡散し、ついには権威ある科学誌のMIT Technology Reviewに小話として掲載されています。

#BlueSoup WoW this really made the news.

I was reading an article about CRISPER treatments and.. wow! what do I see at the bottom in the suggested articles? pic.twitter.com/XwZ50rMPcJ— Carlos????????????????????⚗️???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@GrCarlos_tech) March 12, 2023

また、このハッシュタグを通じてベケット氏が「質量分析の専門家はいますか？」と問いかけたところ、カリフォルニア大学サンディエゴ校の微生物学者がボランティアで協力を申し出たという一幕も見られました。

Any mass spec experts interested in #bluesoup analysis? We have prelim LCMS (ESI source) and HPLC + diode array data, and we don't have access to MS databases at our uni.— Dr. Elinne Becket @bielleogy@mstdn.social (@bielleogy) March 10, 2023