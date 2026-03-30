OpenAIがコーディング支援AIツール「Codex」用プラグインを発表、Gmail・Googleドライブ・GitHub・Figma・Notion・Slack・Cloudflare・Boxなど20以上のサービスとの連携を実現
OpenAIが2021年から展開しているコーディング支援用のAIツール「Codex」向けに多数のプラグインを発表しました。これにより、Gmailをはじめとした20以上のサービスとデフォルトで連携させることが可能となります。
Plugins - Codex | OpenAI Developers
https://developers.openai.com/codex/plugins
We're rolling out plugins in Codex.
Codex now works seamlessly out of the box with the most important tools builders already use, like @SlackHQ, @Figma, @NotionHQ, @gmail, and more.https://t.co/PQDsLqHGA6 pic.twitter.com/TIbsIUAf6S— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 26, 2026
プラグインの導入によって、コードを書く前の計画や調査・調整、その後のワークフローでも、Codexはより実務的な作業に対応しました。たとえばGoogleドライブ向けプラグインを導入した場合、Googleドライブ・Googleドキュメント・Googleスプレッドシート・Slidesを横断する一連のワークフローを1つのループ内で連携させることができるとのこと。
With plugins, Codex can now support more real work, including the planning, research, and coordination that happens before you write code and the workflows that follow.
As an example, the @googledrive plugin lets Codex work across Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides with… pic.twitter.com/t0vK119T1u— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 26, 2026
プラグインについて、OpenAIは「始まりにすぎない」と表現し、今後、より多くのユースケースに対応したプラグインを順次リリースするとともに、スキルライブラリも拡充していくという方針を示しました。
This is just the beginning.
We're shipping more plugins for more use cases over time, and growing the skills library alongside them.
Build your own plugins and share them with your team:https://t.co/kT46UAybio pic.twitter.com/bL8OVN0keT— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 26, 2026
OpenAIの開発者であるジェイソン・リュウ氏はおよそ58個の自動化機能と30個のプラグインを活用していて、アイデアを思いついてほかの人たちと話す部分以外はすべて自動化済みだと語っています。
I've been using plug-ins a ton internally. I have about 58 automations and 30 plug-ins and I've automated everything except the part where I have to come up with ideas and talk to people https://t.co/M69OiYmIjm— jason liu (@jxnlco) March 26, 2026
Codexチームのアレクサンダー・エンビリコス氏によると、CodexはOpenAI社内全員の働き方を完全に変えてしまい、ありとあらゆる場面で活用している技術チームはもちろんのこと、総務や営業もCodexに最適化されているそうです。
Over the past months Codex has completely taken over how everyone works at @OpenAI.
Technical teams use it for literally everything, and now that it’s easy to plug into all our tools, even non-technical teams like comms and sales are codexmaxing. Much more to come! https://t.co/6hcyRn2niW— Alexander Embiricos (@embirico) March 26, 2026
同じくCodexチームのTibo氏は、リリースしたプラグインをできるだけ多くの人に使ってもらうために、Codexの利用制限をリセットしたと述べました。
Hello. We have reset Codex usage limits across all plans to let everyone experiment with the magnificent plugins we just launched, and because it had been a while!
You can just build unlimited things with Codex. Have fun!— Tibo (@thsottiaux) March 27, 2026
CloudflareもCodexプラグインの登場を歓迎。
Cloudflare Plugin (Skills + Code Mode MCP) 🤝 Codex
Give Codex the full power of the Cloudflare API via MCP and best practices via a set of curated Agent Skills
One click to add in Codex! https://t.co/9NFBnlKD6i pic.twitter.com/i23snbq21b— Cloudflare Developers (@CloudflareDev) March 27, 2026
Boxのアーロン・レヴィCEOも「OpenAIと協力して、コンテンツとエージェントを結び付けることでよりシームレスな体験を提供できることを楽しみにしています」と述べました。
Box just launched its plugin within Codex, which means you can take any content within Box and automate workflows around it using the power of a coding agent.
Here's a quick example of processing earnings call documents to extract structured data at scale, which you could then… https://t.co/zeYM1NkdiO pic.twitter.com/SetbpcsuQk— Aaron Levie (@levie) March 27, 2026