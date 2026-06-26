【SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT】 9月4日より3週間限定上映開始 全国劇場にて

アニメ「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」が、全国劇場にて9月4日より3週間限定で上映開始となる。

本作は、フロム・ソフトウェアのアクションゲーム「SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE」を原作とする全編手描きによる2Dアニメーション映画。アニメーション制作はTVアニメ「地獄楽」や「キングダム」第6シリーズのオープニングを手掛けてきたQzil.laが担当している。

主題歌は坂本龍一氏のアルバム「The Best of ‘Playing the Orchestra 2014’」に収録されている「Blu」。レーティングは「PG12」に指定されている。

「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」

・9月4日より3週間限定上映開始

・全国劇場にて

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