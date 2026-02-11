OpenAIが性差別を理由に安全担当ヴァイスプレジデントを解雇、「アダルトモード」とも関係あり？
OpenAIが、安全担当ヴァイスプレジデントを務めていたライアン・バイアーマイスター氏を「同僚男性に対する性差別」を理由として解雇していたことがわかりました。バイアーマイスター氏自身は否定する声明を発表しています。
Exclusive | OpenAI Executive Who Opposed ‘Adult Mode’ Fired for Sexual Discrimination - WSJ
Exclusive: OpenAI fired executive Ryan Beiermeister in January, citing sexual discrimination, after she opposed the planned AI erotica feature in ChatGPT, sources said https://t.co/1TCMTlG1Ya— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 11, 2026
OpenAI policy exec who opposed chatbot's "adult mode" reportedly fired on discrimination claim | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2026/02/10/openai-policy-exec-who-opposed-chatbots-adult-mode-reportedly-fired-on-discrimination-claim/
OpenAI Safety VP Reportedly Fired for Sexual Discrimination Against Her Male Colleague
https://gizmodo.com/openai-safety-vp-reportedly-fired-for-sexual-discrimination-against-her-male-colleague-2000720468
バイアーマイスター氏は休職中の2026年1月、同僚男性から性差別の告発を受け、OpenAIを解雇されました。バイアーマイスター氏自身はウォールストリートジャーナルの取材に対し、「自分が誰かを差別したという主張は誤りです」と述べています。
解雇の原因になった可能性として指摘されているのは、OpenAIが2026年第1四半期から導入する予定とみられる、ChatGPTでエロティックな内容を生成可能にする「アダルトモード」です。
ChatGPTは長らく生成内容を「厳しめ」に制限してきましたが、OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは2025年10月になって制限緩和の方針を表明。成人向けに「エロティカ」も認める予定を示しました。
We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right.
Now that we have…— Sam Altman (@sama) October 14, 2025
しかし、バイアーマイスター氏はOpenAIで働く女性のための「ピアメンターシップ」グループの生みの親であり、アダルトモードには反対の立場を示していました。
OpenAIはバイアーマイスター氏の解雇について、「彼女は在籍中、OpenAIで貴重な貢献をしてくれました。解雇は在籍中に提起した問題とは関係ないものです」と、アダルトモードとの関係を否定しています。
なお、OpenAI社内で定期的に開催されている「ウェルビーイングとAI」諮問委員会もアダルトモードには反対しており、計画の見直しを求めているとのことです。