イーロン・マスクが「女性には批判的思考ができない」という4chanの主張を後押し
by Daniel Oberhaus
テスラやSpaceXのCEOを務めるイーロン・マスク氏は、極右政党が拡散した偽情報を共有したり、真偽不明の動画を共有したりと、たびたび物議を醸す投稿をX(旧Twitter)上で行っています。そんなマスク氏が2024年9月2日に、「女性には批判的思考ができない」と主張する投稿をリポストしました。
Musk boosts 4chan claim that women are incapable of critical thinking - Boing Boing
Elon Musk suggests support for replacing democracy with government of ‘high-status males’ | The Independent
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/elon-musk-trump-x-views-b2605907.html
Elon Musk Shares Tweet Calling for End of Democracy
https://www.mediaite.com/online/elon-posts-tweet-agreeing-with-call-to-replace-democracy-with-republic-run-by-high-status-males/
発端となったのは、カマラ・ハリス副大統領の批判やドナルド・トランプ前大統領の支持を表明する右派的なアカウント「Autism Capital」が、2021年に海外掲示板サイトの4chanに投稿された「テストステロン値が高い男性と非定型発達の人々だけが批判的思考が可能」「このような地位の高い男性による共和制が意志決定には最適」と主張する投稿のスクリーンショットを掲載したことです。
Also known as the Reich effect. pic.twitter.com/WFlQaNTb4V— Autism Capital ???? (@AutismCapital) September 1, 2024
これに対しマスク氏は「興味深い観察結果です」と述べ、該当の投稿をリポストしました。
Interesting observation https://t.co/xHD5VeS1IC— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2024
マスク氏による性差別的なこの投稿には批判が殺到。海外メディア・Voxの特派員であるエリック・レヴィッツ氏は「Xという最も政治的に影響力のあるSNSの所有者が、今や公然と差別主義者になっているというのは、あまり好ましくありません」と指摘しています。
Does seem suboptimal that the owner of the most politically influential social media platform is now an open fascist— Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 2, 2024
ラジオパーソナリティのジェナ・エリス氏は「まったく正確ではありません」と批判しました。
Not at all categorically accurate— Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) September 2, 2024
また、「近ごろのマスク氏の行動にはほとんど驚かされなくなりましたが、今回の投稿はこれまでに見たことがないようなものです。彼は、女性には批判的思考能力がないため、民主主義にとって最良のリーダーにはなれないと主張する投稿を後押ししています」「この投稿によって、マスク氏の『マスク』が外れました」との声も挙がっています。
While little of what Musk does these days surprises me, this post amid his daily deluge is something I've never seen before. He boosts a post arguing that women do not have the capacity for critical thought, and therefore cannot be the best leaders for a democracy.
Feels like a mask off moment.
[image or embed]— Ryan Mac ???? (@rmac.bsky.social) Sep 2, 2024 at 16:16