PS5版『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite』 パッケージ版は「ファイアーステーション・コンパニオンパック」同梱＆ プレオーダートレーラー公開！
株式会社3goo（サングー）（本社: 東京都渋谷区、代表取締役: ディコスタンゾ ニコラ）は本日8月1日、本格消防シミュレーションゲーム『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite（ファイヤーファイティングシミュレーター：イグナイト）』のPlayStation（R）5向けパッケージ版の同梱パック情報を発表するとともに、プレオーダートレーラーを公開いたしました。
PlayStation（R）5版『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite』 プレオーダートレーラー
https://x.gd/NYWky
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage1】
■『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite』について
本作は、『Construction Simulator: Gold Edition』（2024年発売）や『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition』（2025年発売）などリアル志向のシミュレーションゲームで名高いastragon Entertainmentが開発を手がける消防シミュレーションシリーズの最新作です。
建設現場や警察業務を忠実に再現してきた同スタジオが手がける、本格消防シミュレーターの最新作では、かつてないリアルな表現に挑戦。現実の消防活動に基づいたシナリオ設計や環境描写により、シリーズファンにとって親しみやすく、新規プレイヤーでも手に汗握るスリルと没入感を味わえる一作となっています。
4人までのオンラインマルチプレイにも対応しており、仲間と協力して現場に出動し、消火・救助活動を行うことが可能です。
■「ファイアーステーション・コンパニオンパック」同梱！
本パッケージ版には、ゲームプレイをより楽しめる「ファイアーステーション・コンパニオンパック」が同梱されており、今回公開されたプレオーダートレーラーでは、本作の主な特徴とあわせて、その一部をご覧いただけます。
● 消防犬「シミ」
かつて消火活動に欠かせなかったダルメシアン犬をモデルにした忠実な消防犬「シミ」が登場。プレイヤーが任務を終えて帰還した際には、やさしく迎えてくれる頼もしい相棒です。
● レトロ消防ヘルメット
1950年代風の「レトロ消防ヘルメット」もセットに含まれており、現代的な装備とは一味違ったスタイルで、消防士気分をお楽しみいただけます。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage2】
【商品概要】
タイトル: Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
発売日: 2025年9月9日
価格: パッケージ版6,490円（税込）
ジャンル: 消防シミュレーション
対応機種: PlayStation（R）5
プレイ人数: オフライン1人／オンライン2～4人
CERO: B（対象年齢12歳以上）
対応言語: 日本語、英語、フランス語、ドイツ語、スペイン語、イタリア語
発売元: 株式会社3goo
製品紹介ページ：https://3goo.co.jp/product/firefighting-simulator-ignite/
コピーライト:
（C） 2025 astragon Entertainment GmbH （C） 2025 weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH. Published and distributed by astragon Entertainment GmbH. Developed by weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH.
Firefighting Simulator, astragon, astragon Entertainment and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of astragon Entertainment GmbH. weltenbauer., weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of weltenbauer. Manufactured under license of Rosenbauer America, LLC, Leatherhead Tools, Wheeled Coach Industries, HAIX（R）-Schuhe Produktions- u. Vertriebs GmbH, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG and Fire-Dex LLC. Unreal, Unreal Engine, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal Engine logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All intellectual property relating to the rescue and firefighting vehicles, equipment, and associated brands and imagery therefore （including trademarks and/or copyrighted materials） featured in the game are the property of their respective companies. The firefighting and rescue products in this game may be different from the actual products in shapes, colours and performance. Financially supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the federal government's computer games funding. All other names, trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Developed by Weltenbauer. Distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.
3goo について
2009 年設立。海外ゲームを中心とした家庭用ゲームソフトのパブリッシング事業を展開し、『Dead by DaylightTM』『オーバーライド 巨大メカ大乱闘 スーパーチャージエディション』『ギア・クラブ アンリミテッド 2』『WRC10 FIA 世界ラリー選手権』『エイリアン: ファイアーチームエリート』『ロボコップ: ローグ シティ』『 Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition』など多数のタイトルをリリース。（C）3goo K.K.all rights reserved.
■会社概要
会社名 : 株式会社3goo 代表取締役: ディ・コスタンゾ ニコラ
URL : http://www.3goo.co.jp/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/3goo1
TikTok ：https://www.tiktok.com/@3goo_game
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage3】
配信元企業：株式会社3goo
PlayStation（R）5版『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite』 プレオーダートレーラー
https://x.gd/NYWky
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage1】
■『Firefighting Simulator: Ignite』について
本作は、『Construction Simulator: Gold Edition』（2024年発売）や『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition』（2025年発売）などリアル志向のシミュレーションゲームで名高いastragon Entertainmentが開発を手がける消防シミュレーションシリーズの最新作です。
建設現場や警察業務を忠実に再現してきた同スタジオが手がける、本格消防シミュレーターの最新作では、かつてないリアルな表現に挑戦。現実の消防活動に基づいたシナリオ設計や環境描写により、シリーズファンにとって親しみやすく、新規プレイヤーでも手に汗握るスリルと没入感を味わえる一作となっています。
4人までのオンラインマルチプレイにも対応しており、仲間と協力して現場に出動し、消火・救助活動を行うことが可能です。
■「ファイアーステーション・コンパニオンパック」同梱！
本パッケージ版には、ゲームプレイをより楽しめる「ファイアーステーション・コンパニオンパック」が同梱されており、今回公開されたプレオーダートレーラーでは、本作の主な特徴とあわせて、その一部をご覧いただけます。
● 消防犬「シミ」
かつて消火活動に欠かせなかったダルメシアン犬をモデルにした忠実な消防犬「シミ」が登場。プレイヤーが任務を終えて帰還した際には、やさしく迎えてくれる頼もしい相棒です。
● レトロ消防ヘルメット
1950年代風の「レトロ消防ヘルメット」もセットに含まれており、現代的な装備とは一味違ったスタイルで、消防士気分をお楽しみいただけます。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage2】
【商品概要】
タイトル: Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
発売日: 2025年9月9日
価格: パッケージ版6,490円（税込）
ジャンル: 消防シミュレーション
対応機種: PlayStation（R）5
プレイ人数: オフライン1人／オンライン2～4人
CERO: B（対象年齢12歳以上）
対応言語: 日本語、英語、フランス語、ドイツ語、スペイン語、イタリア語
発売元: 株式会社3goo
製品紹介ページ：https://3goo.co.jp/product/firefighting-simulator-ignite/
コピーライト:
（C） 2025 astragon Entertainment GmbH （C） 2025 weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH. Published and distributed by astragon Entertainment GmbH. Developed by weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH.
Firefighting Simulator, astragon, astragon Entertainment and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of astragon Entertainment GmbH. weltenbauer., weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of weltenbauer. Manufactured under license of Rosenbauer America, LLC, Leatherhead Tools, Wheeled Coach Industries, HAIX（R）-Schuhe Produktions- u. Vertriebs GmbH, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG and Fire-Dex LLC. Unreal, Unreal Engine, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal Engine logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All intellectual property relating to the rescue and firefighting vehicles, equipment, and associated brands and imagery therefore （including trademarks and/or copyrighted materials） featured in the game are the property of their respective companies. The firefighting and rescue products in this game may be different from the actual products in shapes, colours and performance. Financially supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the federal government's computer games funding. All other names, trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Developed by Weltenbauer. Distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.
3goo について
2009 年設立。海外ゲームを中心とした家庭用ゲームソフトのパブリッシング事業を展開し、『Dead by DaylightTM』『オーバーライド 巨大メカ大乱闘 スーパーチャージエディション』『ギア・クラブ アンリミテッド 2』『WRC10 FIA 世界ラリー選手権』『エイリアン: ファイアーチームエリート』『ロボコップ: ローグ シティ』『 Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition』など多数のタイトルをリリース。（C）3goo K.K.all rights reserved.
■会社概要
会社名 : 株式会社3goo 代表取締役: ディ・コスタンゾ ニコラ
URL : http://www.3goo.co.jp/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/3goo1
TikTok ：https://www.tiktok.com/@3goo_game
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000326429&id=bodyimage3】
配信元企業：株式会社3goo
プレスリリース詳細へ