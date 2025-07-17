【「Summer SALE」第2弾】 開催中

コナミデジタルエンタテインメント（以下、KONAMI）は、ダウンロード版のゲームをお得に購入できる「Summer SALE」の第2弾を開催している。第2弾では、Steam Store、PlayStation Store、Xbox Store、ニンテンドーeショップで発売中のタイトルがセールの対象になっている。

セール対象タイトルとして、全世界の累計出荷本数が200万本（2025年1月23日時点 同社調べ、パッケージ版出荷数とダウンロード版販売数の合計）を突破した「SILENT HILL 2」が、PS Storeで過去最大の割引率となる半額で登場。また、第1弾に引き続き、今年3月に発売された「幻想水滸伝 I&II HDリマスター 門の紋章戦争 / デュナン統一戦争」が20%オフで購入できるほか、2024年に発売されたシリーズ最新作「パワフルプロ野球2024-2025」と「プロ野球スピリッツ2024-2025」もそれぞれ半額で購入できる。

※本セール情報は、日本国内向けです。

※PlayStation Plus会員限定割引の場合、割引を適用するには、PlayStation Plus加入済みのPlayStation Networkアカウントを使用してご購入をお願いします。

※セール内容は変更のうえ開始される場合があります。

※各タイトルのセール期間等は、タイトルやストアごとに異なります。ご購入いただく前に、各ストアのページにて、価格や期間、ラインアップ等をご確認ください。

一般社団法人日本野球機構承認

Konami Digital Entertainment/WBCI (C)2024 SAMURAI JAPAN

(C)世界野球ソフトボール連盟

日本プロ野球名球会公認

日本プロ野球OBクラブ公認

日本プロ野球外国人OB選手会公認

プロ野球フランチャイズ球場公認

ゲーム内に再現された球場内看板は、原則として2023年度プロ野球公式戦のデータを基に制作しています。

データは、Japan Baseball Data(株)が独自に収集したものであり、公式記録とは異なる場合があります。提供情報の手段を問わず、いかなる目的であれ無断で複製、転送、販売等を行う事を固く禁じます

Getty Images

All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

"eBaseball"および"eBASEBALL"は、株式会社コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびその他の国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA (C) [2024] (C) 2024, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fusball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. (C) The Football Association Ltd 2024 Copyright FFF (C) Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers (C)J.LEAGUE (C)Ligue de Football Professionnel TM (C) 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (C) S.L.B. Produto Oficial (C) Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved (C) Wembley National Stadium Limited 2024 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー" 、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、株式会社コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびその他の国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

Konami Digital Entertainment/WBCI (C)2025 SAMURAI JAPAN

All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

(C)寺嶋裕二・講談社／「ダイヤのA actⅡ‐SS‐」製作委員会・テレビ東京

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

(C)Studio Far Out Games AB. Deliver At All Costs is a registered trademark of Studio Far Out Games AB. Published and distributed by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Studio Far Out Games AB.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

(C)スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment (C)KeelWorks ltd

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE TM (C)2023 Second Impact Games Ltd.

Published by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Second Impact Games Ltd.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

Developed by Second Impact Games Ltd. All rights reserved.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment Developed by MercurySteam

(C) 2018 Sumo Digital Ltd. All rights reserved. 'Snake Pass' and the 'Snake Pass' logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sumo Digital Ltd.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment