ナノ・ユニバースより、夏のスタイリングを詰め込んだ「Summer Collection」を公開！

写真拡大 (全9枚)

株式会社TSIホールディングス


株式会社TSI（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：下地 毅）のナノ・ユニバースは、2026年5月1日（金）にWEBコンテンツ「Summer Collection」を公開。


日常にそっと寄り添う、リラックスしたサマースタイルを、ぜひご覧ください。


■CONTENTS

「Summer Collection」


https://store.nanouniverse.jp/blogs/features/260501-nu-topics-summer-collection


■LINE UP












【ナノ・ユニバース公式サイト】
https://store.nanouniverse.jp/


【ナノ・ユニバース公式instagram】


https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/ (https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/)

【取扱店舗】
ナノ・ユニバース各店舗（アウトレット店舗除く）
ナノ・ユニバース取り扱い各ECサイト