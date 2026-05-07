ナノ・ユニバースより、夏のスタイリングを詰め込んだ「Summer Collection」を公開！
株式会社TSIホールディングス
■CONTENTS
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【ナノ・ユニバース公式サイト】
https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/ (https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/)
株式会社TSI（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：下地 毅）のナノ・ユニバースは、2026年5月1日（金）にWEBコンテンツ「Summer Collection」を公開。
日常にそっと寄り添う、リラックスしたサマースタイルを、ぜひご覧ください。
■CONTENTS
「Summer Collection」
https://store.nanouniverse.jp/blogs/features/260501-nu-topics-summer-collection
■LINE UP
【ナノ・ユニバース公式サイト】
https://store.nanouniverse.jp/
【ナノ・ユニバース公式instagram】
https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/ (https://www.instagram.com/nanouniverse_official/)
【取扱店舗】
ナノ・ユニバース各店舗（アウトレット店舗除く）
ナノ・ユニバース取り扱い各ECサイト