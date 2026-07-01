ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeにてプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用タイトルを中心とした「7月のお買い得セール」を開催している。期間は7月15日まで。

今回のセールでは、続編の発売も予定されている「FF7」リメイクシリーズの第2作「FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition」が60%オフの3,256円でラインナップ。

このほか、RPG「メタファー：リファンタジオ」が60%オフ、アクションRPG「CODE VEIN II」が43%オフ、レース「グランツーリスモ7 25周年アニバーサリーデジタルデラックスエディション」が56%オフなど、各メーカーのタイトルを特別価格で購入できる。

セール対象タイトル（一部）

セール期間：7月15日まで



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Edition

価格：8,140円→3,256円（60%オフ）

・ストアページ

メタファー：リファンタジオ PS4 & PS5

価格：9,878円→3,951円（60%オフ）

・ストアページ

CODE VEIN II

価格：8,910円→5,078円（43%オフ）

・ストアページ

グランツーリスモ7 25周年アニバーサリーデジタルデラックスエディション

価格：10,890円→4,791円（56%オフ）

・ストアページ

(C) SQUARE ENIX

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI

LOGO ILLUSTRATION:(C) YOSHITAKA AMANO

(C)ATLUS. (C)SEGA.

CODE VEINII & (C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Gran Turismo(R) 7 (C) 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.“Polyphony Digital logo”, “Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners.Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties.All rights reserved.