by Michel Ngilen

NetflixがDVDのレンタル事業を2023年9月29日に終了させる際、サービスの加入者に最大10枚のDVDを無料で配布すると発表しました。

Netflix is going to let DVD subscribers keep unreturned discs for free - The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/22/23841540/netflix-dvd-com-subscribers-keep-unreturned-discs

Netflixは2023年4月に、1997年の創業以来続けてきたDVDレンタルサービルを9月29日に終了させることを明らかにしていました。

Netflixが創業以来25年以上続けてきたDVDレンタルサービスを終了することを発表 - GIGAZINE

そして、DVDレンタルの終了を翌月に控えた2023年8月21日に、9月29日以降は未返却のDVDの代金を請求しないことを発表しました。これにより、Netflixの傘下のDVD.comを通じてDVDを借りているユーザーは、手元にあるDVDをそのまま所有していいことになりました。

By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there: We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like! ❤️???????? https://t.co/lpSJHq29ZX— DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2023

Netflixはさらに、在庫を一掃するために最大10枚のDVDをプレゼントするキャンペーンを実施するとしています。キャンペーンに応募する場合は、8月29日までにDVD.comの特別リンクにアクセスして申し込みをする必要があります。

In case anyone reading this isn't opted into the marketing emails and wants a shot at getting 1-10 extra discs on the last day... here's the link! https://t.co/L9l0pomFky— DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 17, 2023

なお、Netflixは日本ではDVDレンタル事業を展開していないため、残念ながら日本からDVD.comにアクセスしても「Page Not Found」と表示されてしまい、応募はできませんでした。