WordPressの人気プラグインに緊急の脆弱性、アップデートを
Defiantはこのほど、「GiveWP - Donation Plugin and Fundraising Platform <= 3.19.4 - Unauthenticated PHP Object Injection」において、WordPressの寄付プラグイン「GiveWP」から緊急の脆弱性が発見されたと報じた。
この脆弱性を悪用されると、認証されていないリモートの攻撃者に任意のPHPオブジェクトを挿入される可能性がある。また、POPチェーンが存在する場合はリモートコード実行(RCE: Remote Code Execution)が可能とされる。
