任天堂「Wii」のロゴの没案が発見される
2006年に発売されて全世界累計販売台数が1億台を突破した任天堂のゲーム機「Wii」のロゴについて、没となったさまざまなロゴ案が2007年の社員向けパンフレットに掲載されていたとして、TwitterユーザーのNintendo Memoriesさんが公開しています。
2006年に発売されたWiiのロゴについて、海外メディアのCreative Bloqは「史上最もエキサイティングなロゴのひとつとして歴史に残ることはないでしょうが、その役目はしっかりと果たしました。Wiiのロゴは単純でわかりやすく、『i』のドット部分には遊び心があります」とWiiのロゴを評価しています。
Nintendo Memoriesさんが公開した「Wiiのロゴ候補だったもの」がまとめて掲載されたページが以下。以下の画像には49種類……
以下の画像には160種類の「ロゴ案だったもの」が並んでいます。
Nintendo MemoriesさんがツイートしたWiiのロゴ候補に対してはさまざまな意見が飛び交っています。あるユーザーは「このロゴはとても素晴らしいです！Wiiリモコンを振り回しているかのように見えます。そして、4つの点はプレイヤー番号を示すドットのようにも見えます」と没案のひとつを称賛。
別のユーザーは4つのロゴを挙げて、1つ目はソニーのVAIOのロゴをデザインした人を雇った結果生まれたもの、2つ目はAppleのデザインをパクった結果生まれたもの、3つ目は「Wii」ではなく「wrr」、4つ目はチャンネルを傾けた結果生まれたもの、と指摘しています。
some personal highlights for me include:
1) "who hired the guy who designed the sony vaio logo"
2) "hey apple can i copy your homework?"
3) wrr. ~wrr.~
「Wii」の「i」の文字が手をつなぐかのように並んだロゴに対して「カワイイ」という声も。
