¥ª¥×¥Æ¥£³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¢¡Ö¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥ÄÅìµþ2026¡×¤Ë½ÐÅ¸ ― ¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Î³¤³°Å¸³«¤ËÈ¼¤¦ÀÇÌ³¡¦µ¬À©ÂÐ±þ¤ò»Ù±ç

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(English)

OPTI Inc. to Exhibit at Content Tokyo 2026 - Supporting Market Entry and Tax Compliance for Businesses Expanding into Japan



International indirect tax firm offers Japan market entry support, tax representative services, and strategic consulting at three-day seminar series



OPTI Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akatsuki Fuchigami), a Collaborating Firm of NYSE-listed Andersen Group (ANDG) with capabilities across 175 countries, specializing in solving indirect tax and compliance challenges for cross-border businesses, will exhibit at Content Tokyo 2026, Japan's largest comprehensive content business exhibition, held from June 17 (Wed) to 19 (Fri), 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight (West Exhibition Hall), organized by RX Japan G.K. (Booth No. 5-25, CONTENT Hub Area)



¢£ Japan: A Premier Destination for Content and Digital Commerce





Japan is the world's third-largest content market, valued at approximately \13 trillion (Source: Cool Japan Public-Private Partnership Platform, https://cjpf.jp/modelcase/33contents ). With a highly engaged consumer base and growing appetite for digital goods, streaming services, and e-commerce, Japan represents a significant opportunity for international content companies, digital platforms, and brands looking to expand in Asia.



However, entering the Japanese market comes with its own set of complexities - from tax registration and filing requirements (including JCT/Consumption Tax obligations), to navigating local regulations and establishing the right partnerships. Many companies find that understanding these requirements early can make the difference between a smooth market entry and costly delays.



¢£ How OPTI Can Help





OPTI has spent 16 years helping businesses navigate tax and regulatory requirements across 100+ countries. For companies looking to enter or expand in Japan, we offer a range of services designed to remove friction from the process:



Tax Representative Services (Nozei Kanrinin)

Foreign companies selling digital or physical goods in Japan may be required to appoint a tax representative (Ç¼ÀÇ´ÉÍý¿Í). OPTI can serve as your tax representative and, working in partnership with licensed tax accountants (ÀÇÍý»Î), handle the subsequent JCT filing and compliance on your behalf.



Market Entry Strategy Support

We understand that tax compliance is just one piece of the market entry puzzle. OPTI helps companies think through broader questions: Which markets should you prioritize? What regulatory approvals are needed? How should you structure your local operations? We provide strategic guidance informed by practical experience, not just theory.



Ongoing Compliance Management

Once you're established, we help you stay compliant - managing periodic tax filings, monitoring regulatory changes, and providing a single point of contact for your Japan tax obligations. Our proprietary platform "MyOPTI" gives you real-time visibility into your filing status across all jurisdictions.



For companies that may have been selling in overseas markets without having filed the required tax returns, many jurisdictions offer Voluntary Disclosure programs that can help mitigate penalties. OPTI has extensive experience guiding companies through this process, and we would be happy to discuss your situation confidentially.



Additional Services:

¡¦JCT (Japan Consumption Tax) registration, filing, and tax representative services

¡¦VAT/GST registration and filing in 100+ countries

¡¦Voluntary Disclosure (VDA) support for past non-filing situations

¡¦GDPR, CCPA, CRA, GPSR, PPWR, and EPR compliance consulting

¡¦e-Gui and digital invoicing compliance

¡¦Tax engine implementation support



¢£ About OPTI Inc.





OPTI Inc. is an international indirect tax firm dedicated to solving tax and compliance challenges for cross-border businessesOPTI provides comprehensive tax and compliance services including VAT/GST registration and filing in 100+ countries, tax engine implementation. As a Collaborating Firm of NYSE-listed Andersen Group (ANDG), OPTI is able to deliver services across 175 countries.



¢£ Event Overview





Event: Content Tokyo 2026 (19th Edition)

Dates: June 17 (Wed) - 19 (Fri), 2026, 10:00-17:00

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, West Exhibition Hall

Booth: 5-25 (CONTENT Hub)

Admission: Free (advance visitor registration required)

Official Website: https://www.content-tokyo.jp/hub/ja-jp.html

Exhibitor Search: https://www.content-tokyo.jp/tokyo/ja-jp/search/2026con0407/directory.html#/



¢£ Related Links





Corporate Site: https://www.opti.co.jp

Global Business Knowledge (Blog): https://media.opti.co.jp

Content Tokyo 2026 Special Page: https://media.opti.co.jp/contentstokyo2026



Company: OPTI Inc.

Address: Ogawa Building 4F, 1-2-2 Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan