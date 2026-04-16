Claude Codeに条件に応じてタスクを自動で実行するルーチン機能が追加される、「プルリクエストを自動でチェック」などが可能
2026年4月14日、Anthropicは自律型コーディング支援ツール「Claude Code」にルーチン機能を実装しました。ルーチン機能を使うと設定した条件に応じて特定のタスクを自動実行できます。
Introducing routines in Claude Code | Claude
https://claude.com/blog/introducing-routines-in-claude-code
Now in research preview: routines in Claude Code.
Configure a routine once (a prompt, a repo, and your connectors), and it can run on a schedule, from an API call, or in response to an event.
Routines run on our web infrastructure, so you don't have to keep your laptop open. pic.twitter.com/m2XJWYqkf8— Claude (@claudeai) 2026年4月14日
ルーチンはさまざまなトリガーに応じてClaude Codeを自動で動かす機能です。処理はAnthropicのサーバー上で行われるため、PCの電源をつけっぱなしにする必要はありません。事前に「トリガー」および「プロンプト」の設定が必要で、リポジトリやコネクタへのアクセスも可能になっています。
例えば、「スケジュール」トリガーを設定した場合、一定の日時に特定の動作をさせることができます。Anthropicは「毎日午前2時にプロジェクト管理ツールのLinearからトップのバグを取得し、修正を試みてプルリクエストを送信する」などの使い方を想定している模様。
Scheduled routines let you give Claude a cadence and walk away. Try telling Claude to pull the top bug from Linear every night at 2am, attempt a fix, and open a draft PR.
If you've been using /schedule in the CLI, those are routines now, and there's nothing to migrate.— Claude (@claudeai) 2026年4月14日
ルーチンはそれぞれ独自のAPIエンドポイントを持っているため、アラートを直接送信したり、デプロイフックや内部ツールを設定したりするなどHTTPリクエストが実行できるあらゆる場所に組み込み可能。メッセージをPOSTで送信するとセッションURLが返信されるそうです。
Routines each come with their own API endpoint, so you can point your alerts, deploy hooks, or internal tools at Claude directly. Try sending Claude an alert payload and asking it to find the owning service and post a triage summary to #oncall.
POST a message and get back a…— Claude (@claudeai) 2026年4月14日
特定の状況に応じて起動するウェブフックも用意されています。記事作成時点では「GitHubリポジトリのイベント」を購読可能で、「プルリクエストを自動でチェック」などの動作ができるとのこと。今後さらにさまざまなイベントをトリガーできるようにする予定と述べられています。
Webhook routines subscribe to GitHub events and let Claude respond as they come in. Try pointing one at your repo and asking Claude to flag any PR that touches /auth-provider and post a summary in #auth-changes.
More event sources are coming soon.— Claude (@claudeai) 2026年4月14日
ルーチン機能はウェブ版のClaude Codeが有効化されている有料プランユーザー全員が利用できます。ルーチンの実行はインタラクティブセッション同様のサブスクリプションの使用制限にカウントされるほか、さらにルーチン自体にもプランに応じて1日の実行可能数に制限がかかります。Proプランの契約者の場合は1日あたり5件まで、Maxプランのユーザーは1日あたり15件のルーチンを実行できます。
なお、ルーチン機能は研究プレビュー版でのリリースとなっており、今後動作や制限、APIの仕様が変更される可能性がある点に注意が必要です。