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01.DAYONE(¥Ç¥¤¥ï¥ó) ¡¡¡¡ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music : okaerio/Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé

¡¡ LS8 / Ì¤È¯É½¶Ê *Contains sample from ¡ÈDAY 1¡É from the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×

02.¥ë¡¼¥Ó¥Ã¥¯¥­¥å¡¼¥Ö(tengal6) lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2011/from the tengal6 EP¡Ö¤Þ¤Á¤¬¤¦¡×)

03.¥×¥Á¥ã¥Ø¥ó¥¶¡ª(tengal6) lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2012/from the tengal6 AL¡ÖCITY¡×)

04.¤½¤ê¤ã²Æ¤À¡ª lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)

05.¤ª¤¤¤Ç¤è lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)

06.¥ê¥Ü¥ó¤ò¤­¤å¤Ã¤È lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)

07.PARADE lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)

08.¤Ò¤È¤ê¤Ü¤Ã¤Á¤Î¥é¥Ó¥ê¥ó¥¹ lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)

09.brand new day lyrics : LITTLE music : A¡ßS¡ßE (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)

10.FRESH!!! lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)

11.PRIDE ŽÞ lyrics : ´äÞ¼ÎµÌé Music : ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù(2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)

12.¤æ¤á¤Ç¤¢¤¤¤¿¤¤¤Í lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)

13.¥ï¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É lyrics : LITTLE Music : SUI (2015/from the EP¡Ö¥ï¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¡×)

14.RUN and RUN lyrics : ´äÞ¼ÎµÌé Music : SUI (2016 / from the single¡ÖRUN and RUN¡×)

15.¥µ¥Þ¡¼¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥Ç¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó lyrics : LITTLE Music : A¡ßS¡ßE(2016 / from the single¡Ö¥µ¥Þ¡¼¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥Ç¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¡×)

16.¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥¢¥ï¡¼ lyrics : SUEKKOLIONS© Music : ¹â¶¶¥³¡¼¥¹¥±/ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù

(2016 / from single¡Ö¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥¢¥ï¡¼/³Ê¹¥°­¤¤¤Õ¤é¤ìÊý-¥ê¥ê¥¹¥¯¤Î¾ì¹ç-¡×)

17.²ÆµÙ¤ß¤Îbaby lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music : Àô¿å¥Þ¥µ¥Á¥§¥ê¡¼

(2018 / from the album¡ÖWORLD¡ÇS END¡×)

18.¤Ä¤ì¤Æ¤Ã¤Æ¤è lyrics : SUEKKO LIONS © Music : ¹â¶¶¥³¡¼¥¹¥±/ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù

(2018 / from the album¡ÖWORLD¡ÇS END¡×)

19.¥Ñ¥¸¥ã¥Þ¥Ñ¡¼¥Æ¥£¡¼ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿

(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)

20.¥·¥ã¡¼¥×¥Ú¥ó¥·¥ë feat. SUSHI BOYS lyrics : SUSHI BOYS Music : ¥¿¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥¿¡¼

(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)

21.Tokyo Burning lyrics / Music : PES (2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)

22.LAST DANCE lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿

(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)

23.Âç¿Í¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤â lyrics : Jinmenusagi Music : ¥¿¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥¿¡¼

(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)

24.OK¡ª lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿

(2021 / from the EP¡ÖOK!!!!!¡×& the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)

25.TIME MACHINE lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM

(2021 from the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)

26.Fantasy lyrics : Rachel Music : Ryo Takahashi

(2021 from the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)

27.THE LIGHT lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM

(2022 / from the album ¡ÖL.S.¡×)

28.NEW WORLD lyrics / Music : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé / ¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ / ALI-KICK

(2023 / from the EP¡ÖNEW WORLD e.p.& 2024 the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)

29.DRIVE ME CRAZY lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿

(2023 / from the EP¡ÖNEW WORLD e.p.& 2024 the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)

30.Ultimate Anthem lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM

(2024 / from the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)

31.Ä«¤Î¸÷ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿

(2025 / from the EP ¡ÖLIFE GOES ON e.p.¡×)

32.GOODBYE lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ (2026 / Last Single)

33.Ä«¤Î¸÷(ryuya remix) lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ (2026 / First time to be appeared)

remixed by ryuya

This Compilation P&C 2026 Victor Entertainment, Inc. / Connectone

except

(2) Licensed by Pool Jack Co., Ltd.

(3)(13)(17)Licensed by BootRock Inc.

(4)¡Á(12)Licensed by T-Palette Records

(14)(15)(16)Licensed by KING RECORD Co., Ltd.

Producer: Yasuhiro Kim ¡ÊPool Jack Co., Ltd.¡Ë

Design & Art Direction: masataka yoshida (VAV)

Management Advisor: Hisayoshi Sasaki (BOOTROCK Inc.)

A&R Direction: Hideo ¡ÈJam¡É Hosoda (Connectone / plusGROUND / Victor Entertainment)