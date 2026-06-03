lyrical school¡¢¥ì¡¼¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÏÈ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ÆÌÖÍå¤·¤¿¥Ù¥¹¥È¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡Ølyrical school 2010-2026¡ÙËÜÆüÇÛ¿®¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¡£Ì¤È¯É½¶Ê2¶Ê¤Î¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥º¤â
lyrical school¤¬¡¢¥Ù¥¹¥È¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡Ølyrical school 2010-2026¡Ù¤òËÜÆüÇÛ¿®¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤·¤¿¡£
2026Ç¯4·î19Æü¤ËÅìµþ¡¦·ÃÈæ¼÷LIQUIDROOM¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤¿¥ï¥ó¥Þ¥ó¥é¥¤¥Ö¤òºÇ¸å¤Ë¡¢15Ç¯Í¾¤Î³èÆ°¤ËËë¤ò¹ß¤í¤·¤¿Èà¤é¡£ËÜºî¤Ï¡¢¥Ç¥Ó¥å¡¼»þ¤Îtengal6»þÂå¤ò´Þ¤á¡¢T-¥Ñ¥ì¥Ã¥È¡Á¥¥ó¥°¡¦¥ì¥³¡¼¥É¡Á¥Ö¡¼¥È¥í¥Ã¥¯¡Á¥Ó¥¯¥¿¡¼¤Î³Æ»þÂå¤È¡¢¥ì¡¼¥Ù¥ë¤ÎÏÈ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤Æ2010Ç¯¤«¤é2026Ç¯¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÂåÉ½¶Ê¤Î·×31¶Ê¤òÌÖÍå¤·¤¿ºîÉÊ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤Ë¤Ï¡ÖDAYONE¡×¡ÖÄ«¤Î¸÷¡×¤ÎÌ¤È¯É½¶Ê¤¬²Ã¤¨¤é¤ì¡¢·×33¶Ê¤È¤¤¤¦¥Ü¡¼¥«¥ë¤Ç¤Î¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¡£¤Ê¤ª¡¢¡ÖDAYONE¡×¤Ï2024Ç¯¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ØDAY 2¡Ù¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥Ë¥ó¥°¥¹¥¥Ã¥È¤ò³Ú¶Ê²½¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¡¢¡ÖÄ«¤Î¸÷(ryuya remix)¡×¤Ï¥¯¥ì¥¸¥Ã¥ÈÄÌ¤ê¡¢¡ØLIFE GOES ON e.p.¡Ù¼ýÏ¿¶Ê¤Ç¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¤Ë¤â¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¡ÖÄ«¤Î¸÷¡×¤ò¥á¥ó¥Ð¡¼¤Îryuya¤¬¥ê¥ß¥Ã¥¯¥¹¤ò¼ê³Ý¤±¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤É¤Á¤é¤âËÜË®½é¸ø³«¤È¤Ê¤ëºîÉÊ¤À¡£
¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥¸¥ã¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï15Ç¯¤ÎÎò»Ë¤ò¥Ó¥¸¥å¥¢¥ë¤Ç¤âÅÁ¤¨¤ë¤Ù¤¯¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¡Ölyrical school¡×¤Î¥í¥´¤òÀÑ¤ß½Å¤Í¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢lyrical school¤Î¥°¥é¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥¯¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ò»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤¤¿mza¤¬¼ê³Ý¤±¤¿¡£
◾️¥Ù¥¹¥È¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡Ølyrical school 2010-2026¡Ù
2026Ç¯6·î3Æü¡Ê¿å¡Ë¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹
ÇÛ¿®¡§https://jvcmusic.lnk.to/lyricalschool2010-2026
¢§¼ýÏ¿ÆâÍÆ
01.DAYONE(¥Ç¥¤¥ï¥ó) ¡¡¡¡ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music : okaerio/Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé
¡¡ LS8 / Ì¤È¯É½¶Ê *Contains sample from ¡ÈDAY 1¡É from the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×
02.¥ë¡¼¥Ó¥Ã¥¯¥¥å¡¼¥Ö(tengal6) lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2011/from the tengal6 EP¡Ö¤Þ¤Á¤¬¤¦¡×)
03.¥×¥Á¥ã¥Ø¥ó¥¶¡ª(tengal6) lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2012/from the tengal6 AL¡ÖCITY¡×)
04.¤½¤ê¤ã²Æ¤À¡ª lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)
05.¤ª¤¤¤Ç¤è lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)
06.¥ê¥Ü¥ó¤ò¤¤å¤Ã¤È lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)
07.PARADE lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)
08.¤Ò¤È¤ê¤Ü¤Ã¤Á¤Î¥é¥Ó¥ê¥ó¥¹ lyrics/Music : tofubeats(2013 /from the album¡Ödate course¡×)
09.brand new day lyrics : LITTLE music : A¡ßS¡ßE (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)
10.FRESH!!! lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)
11.PRIDE ŽÞ lyrics : ´äÞ¼ÎµÌé Music : ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù(2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)
12.¤æ¤á¤Ç¤¢¤¤¤¿¤¤¤Í lyrics/Music : tofubeats (2015 /from the album¡ÖSPOT¡×)
13.¥ï¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É lyrics : LITTLE Music : SUI (2015/from the EP¡Ö¥ï¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¡×)
14.RUN and RUN lyrics : ´äÞ¼ÎµÌé Music : SUI (2016 / from the single¡ÖRUN and RUN¡×)
15.¥µ¥Þ¡¼¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥Ç¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó lyrics : LITTLE Music : A¡ßS¡ßE(2016 / from the single¡Ö¥µ¥Þ¡¼¥Õ¥¡¥ó¥Ç¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¡×)
16.¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥¢¥ï¡¼ lyrics : SUEKKOLIONS© Music : ¹â¶¶¥³¡¼¥¹¥±/ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù
(2016 / from single¡Ö¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥¢¥ï¡¼/³Ê¹¥°¤¤¤Õ¤é¤ìÊý-¥ê¥ê¥¹¥¯¤Î¾ì¹ç-¡×)
17.²ÆµÙ¤ß¤Îbaby lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music : Àô¿å¥Þ¥µ¥Á¥§¥ê¡¼
(2018 / from the album¡ÖWORLD¡ÇS END¡×)
18.¤Ä¤ì¤Æ¤Ã¤Æ¤è lyrics : SUEKKO LIONS © Music : ¹â¶¶¥³¡¼¥¹¥±/ÄÚ¸÷À®¼ù
(2018 / from the album¡ÖWORLD¡ÇS END¡×)
19.¥Ñ¥¸¥ã¥Þ¥Ñ¡¼¥Æ¥£¡¼ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿
(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)
20.¥·¥ã¡¼¥×¥Ú¥ó¥·¥ë feat. SUSHI BOYS lyrics : SUSHI BOYS Music : ¥¿¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥¿¡¼
(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)
21.Tokyo Burning lyrics / Music : PES (2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)
22.LAST DANCE lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿
(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)
23.Âç¿Í¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤â lyrics : Jinmenusagi Music : ¥¿¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥¿¡¼
(2019 / from the album ¡ÖBE KIND REWIND¡×)
24.OK¡ª lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿
(2021 / from the EP¡ÖOK!!!!!¡×& the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)
25.TIME MACHINE lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM
(2021 from the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)
26.Fantasy lyrics : Rachel Music : Ryo Takahashi
(2021 from the album ¡ÖWonderland¡×)
27.THE LIGHT lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM
(2022 / from the album ¡ÖL.S.¡×)
28.NEW WORLD lyrics / Music : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé / ¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ / ALI-KICK
(2023 / from the EP¡ÖNEW WORLD e.p.& 2024 the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)
29.DRIVE ME CRAZY lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿
(2023 / from the EP¡ÖNEW WORLD e.p.& 2024 the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)
30.Ultimate Anthem lyrics : Lil¡Ç Leise But Gold Music : KM
(2024 / from the album ¡ÖDAY 2¡×¡×)
31.Ä«¤Î¸÷ lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿
(2025 / from the EP ¡ÖLIFE GOES ON e.p.¡×)
32.GOODBYE lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ (2026 / Last Single)
33.Ä«¤Î¸÷(ryuya remix) lyrics : Âçµ×ÊÝ½áÌé Music :¾åÅÄ½¤Ê¿ (2026 / First time to be appeared)
remixed by ryuya
This Compilation P&C 2026 Victor Entertainment, Inc. / Connectone
except
(2) Licensed by Pool Jack Co., Ltd.
(3)(13)(17)Licensed by BootRock Inc.
(4)¡Á(12)Licensed by T-Palette Records
(14)(15)(16)Licensed by KING RECORD Co., Ltd.
Producer: Yasuhiro Kim ¡ÊPool Jack Co., Ltd.¡Ë
Design & Art Direction: masataka yoshida (VAV)
Management Advisor: Hisayoshi Sasaki (BOOTROCK Inc.)
A&R Direction: Hideo ¡ÈJam¡É Hosoda (Connectone / plusGROUND / Victor Entertainment)
◾️¡ÖGOODBYE¡×
2026Ç¯3·î28Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡ËCD¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹
2026Ç¯4·î1Æü¡Ê¿å¡ËÇÛ¿®¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹
ÉÊÈÖ¡§NCS-10342¡¡²Á³Ê¡§1,300±ß¡ÊÀÇ¹þ¡Ë
¢§¼ýÏ¿ÆâÍÆ
Track 01 : GOODBYE
Lyrics : Junya Okubo (¥¢¥Ê)
Music/Beat/Arrange/Mastering : Shuhei Ueda
Track 02 : Ä«¤Î¸÷¡ÊExtended Version¡Ë
Lyrics : Junya Okubo (¥¢¥Ê)
Music/Remix/Mastering : Shuhei Ueda
´ØÏ¢¥ê¥ó¥¯
¢¡lyrical school ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ë¥µ¥¤¥È
¢¡lyrical school ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëX
¢¡lyrical school ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëInstagram
¢¡lyrical school ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëYouTube¥Á¥ã¥ó¥Í¥ë
¢¡lyrical school ¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ëTikTok