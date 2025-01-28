Apple¤¬iPhone¤äiPad¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±ºÇ¿·¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiOS 18.3¡×¤È¡ÖiPadOS 18.3¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¡ªµ¡Ç½¶¯²½¤äÉÔ¶ñ¹ç¡¦ÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î½¤Àµ¤Ê¤É
|Apple¤¬iPhone¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±iOS 18.3¤ÈiPadOS 18.3¤ò¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¡ª
Apple¤Ï27Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢Æ±¼Ò¤¬ÈÎÇä¤¹¤ë¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¡Ê¥¹¥Þ¥Û¡Ë¡ÖiPhone¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¸þ¤±¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiOS¡×¤È¥¿¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¡ÖiPad¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¸þ¤±¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiPadOS¡×¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¡ÖiOS 18.3¡Ê22D63¡Ë¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¡ÖiPadOS 18.3¡Ê22D63¡Ë¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤¿¤È¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
ÂÐ¾Ýµ¡¼ï¤ÏiOS 18¤Ç¤ÏºÇ¿·¤Î¡ÖiPhone 16¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤ò´Þ¤á¤ÆiOS 17¤ÈÆ±ÍÍ¤ËiPhone XS¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤äiPhone XR°Ê¹ß¤äiPhone SE¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¤Î21µ¡¼ï¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¤Ç¡¢iPadOS 18¤Ç¤ÏiPadOS 17¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆiPad¡ÊÂè7À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¤ª¤è¤ÓiPad mini¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¡¢iPad Air¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¡¢11¥¤¥ó¥Á¤ª¤è¤Ó13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM2¡Ë¡¢11¥¤¥ó¥Á¤ª¤è¤Ó13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊM4¡Ë¡¢12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¡¢11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè1À¤Âå¡Ë°Ê¹ß¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢³ÆÀ½ÉÊ¤Ë¤ÆÌµÎÁ¤Ç¹¹¿·²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£
°ìÊý¡¢iPadOS 17¤ÎÂÐ¾Ýµ¡¼ï¤À¤Ã¤¿iPad¡ÊÂè6À¤Âå¡Ë¤ä12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë¡¢10.5¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¤ÏÂÐ¾Ý³°¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢¤³¤ì¤é¤Îµ¡¼ï¤Ë¤Ï¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¸Å¤¤iPhone¤äiPad¸þ¤±¤Ë¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ò¹Ô¤¦¡ÖiPadOS 17.7.4¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¥Ñ¥½¥³¥ó¡ÖMac¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖmacOS Sequoia 15.3¡×¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥¦¥©¥Ã¥Á¡ÖApple Watch¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖwatchOS 11.3¡×¡¢¥»¥Ã¥È¥È¥Ã¥×¥Ü¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÖApple TV¡×¸þ¤±¡Ötv 18.3¡×¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Ø¥Ã¥É¥»¥Ã¥È¡ÖApple Vision¡×¸þ¤±¡ÖvisionOS 2.3¡×¤âÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
iPhone¸þ¤±¤ÎiOS¤äiPad¸þ¤±¤ÎiPadOS¤ÎºÇ¿·¥á¥¸¥ã¡¼¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤È¤·¤ÆÀè¤´¤í¤è¤êiOS 18.0¤ÈiPadOS 18.0¤¬Äó¶¡³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¡¢¤½¤Î¸å¡¢iOS 18.1¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.1¤äiOS 18.2¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.2¡¢¤½¤ì¤é¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼½¤Àµ¤ò¹Ô¤¦iOS 18.2.1¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.2.1¤¬¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢º£²ó¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ëµ¡Ç½¤ÎÄÉ²Ã¤ä²þÁ±¤Ê¤É¤ò¹Ô¤¦iOS 18.3¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.3¤¬ÇÛ¿®³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£iOS 18.3¤ª¤è¤ÓiPadOS 18.3¤ÎÂÐ¾Ýµ¡¼ï¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¡£
¡ãiOS 18ÂÐ±þÀ½ÉÊ¡ä
¡¦iPhone 16
¡¦iPhone 16 Plus
¡¦iPhone 16 Pro
¡¦iPhone 16 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 15
¡¦iPhone 15 Plus
¡¦iPhone 15 Pro
¡¦iPhone 15 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 14
¡¦iPhone 14 Plus
¡¦iPhone 14 Pro
¡¦iPhone 14 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 13
¡¦iPhone 13 mini
¡¦iPhone 13 Pro
¡¦iPhone 13 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 12
¡¦iPhone 12 mini
¡¦iPhone 12 Pro
¡¦iPhone 12 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 11
¡¦iPhone 11 Pro
¡¦iPhone 11 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone XS
¡¦iPhone XS Max
¡¦iPhone XR
¡¦iPhone SE¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPhone SE¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡ãiPadOS 18ÂÐ±þÀ½ÉÊ¡ä
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè7À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè8À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè9À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè10À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊÂè6À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊA17 Pro¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM2¡Ë
¡¦13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM2¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè6À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊM4¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè1À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊM4¡Ë
¹¹¿·¤Ï½¾ÍèÄÌ¤ê³ÆÀ½ÉÊËÜÂÎ¤Î¤ß¤ÇOTA¡ÊOn-The-Air¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ê¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤Ç¹Ô¤¨¡¢ÊýË¡¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¡ÖÀßÄê¡×¢ª¡Ö°ìÈÌ¡×¢ª¡Ö¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¡¦¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¡×¤«¤é¹Ô¤¨¡¢Ã±ÂÎ¤Ç¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¥µ¥¤¥º¤Ï¼ê»ý¤Á¤ÎiPhone 15 Pro Max¤ÇiOS 18.2.1¤«¤é¤À¤È956.3MB¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿iTunes¤ò¥¤¥ó¥¹¥È¡¼¥ë¤·¤¿Windows¤ª¤è¤ÓMac¤ÈUSB-Lightning¥±¡¼¥Ö¥ë¤ÇÀÜÂ³¤·¤Æ¤â¼Â»Ü¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Ê¤ª¡¢Apple¤¬°ÆÆâ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Î½¤Àµ¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¡£
iOS 18.4
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢iPhoneÍÑ¤Îµ¡Ç½¶¯²½¡¢¥Ð¥°½¤Àµ¡¢¤ª¤è¤Ó¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤Îµ¡Ç½¶¯²½¤È¥Ð¥°½¤Àµ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Þ¤¹:
¡¦¡È·×»»µ¡¡É¤Ç¡¢Åù¹æ¤ò¤â¤¦°ìÅÙ¥¿¥Ã¥×¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢ºÇ¸å¤Î¿ô¼°¤Î±é»»¤ò·«¤êÊÖ¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹
¡¦¥¿¥¤¥×ÆþÎÏ¤Ë¤è¤ëSiri¤Ø¤Î¥ê¥¯¥¨¥¹¥È¤ò³«»Ï¤¹¤ë¤È¥¡¼¥Ü¡¼¥É¤¬É½¼¨¤µ¤ì¤Ê¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ëÌäÂê¤ò½¤Àµ
¡¦Apple Music¤ò½ªÎ»¤·¤¿¤¢¤È¤â¶Ê¤¬½ª¤ï¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ªºÆÀ¸¤¬Â³¤¯ÌäÂê¤ò²ò·è
°ìÉô¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Ï¡¢ÃÏ°è¤äApple¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï»ÈÍÑ¤Ç¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
Apple¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
iPadOS 18.4
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢iPadÍÑ¤Îµ¡Ç½¶¯²½¡¢¥Ð¥°½¤Àµ¡¢¤ª¤è¤Ó¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤³¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤Îµ¡Ç½¶¯²½¤È¥Ð¥°½¤Àµ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Þ¤¹:
¡¦¡È·×»»µ¡¡É¤Ç¡¢Åù¹æ¤ò¤â¤¦°ìÅÙ¥¿¥Ã¥×¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢ºÇ¸å¤Î¿ô¼°¤Î±é»»¤ò·«¤êÊÖ¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹
¡¦¥¿¥¤¥×ÆþÎÏ¤Ë¤è¤ëSiri¤Ø¤Î¥ê¥¯¥¨¥¹¥È¤ò³«»Ï¤¹¤ë¤È¥¡¼¥Ü¡¼¥É¤¬É½¼¨¤µ¤ì¤Ê¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ëÌäÂê¤ò½¤Àµ
¡¦Apple Music¤ò½ªÎ»¤·¤¿¤¢¤È¤â¶Ê¤¬½ª¤ï¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ªºÆÀ¸¤¬Â³¤¯ÌäÂê¤ò²ò·è
°ìÉô¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Ï¡¢ÃÏ°è¤äApple¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï»ÈÍÑ¤Ç¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
Apple¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3
Released January 27, 2025
- Accessibility
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access to an unlocked device may be able to access Photos while the app is locked
Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-24141: Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India
- AirPlay
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker on the local network may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt process memory
Description: An input validation issue was addressed.
CVE-2025-24126: Uri Katz (Oligo Security)
- AirPlay
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected app termination
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24129: Uri Katz (Oligo Security)
- AirPlay
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker in a privileged position may be able to perform a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24131: Uri Katz (Oligo Security)
- AirPlay
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: A null pointer dereference was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24177: Uri Katz (Oligo Security)
- AirPlay
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote attacker may cause an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24137: Uri Katz (Oligo Security)
- ARKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24127: Minghao Lin (@Y1nKoc), babywu, and Xingwei Lin of Zhejiang University
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24160: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-24161: Google Threat Analysis Group
CVE-2025-24163: Google Threat Analysis Group
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24123: Desmond working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
CVE-2025-24124: Pwn2car & Rotiple (HyeongSeok Jang) working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 17.2.
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2025-24085
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing an image may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24086: DongJun Kim (@smlijun) and JongSeong Kim (@nevul37) in Enki WhiteHat, D4m0n
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious app may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-24107: an anonymous researcher
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved logic.
CVE-2025-24159: pattern-f (@pattern_F_)
- LaunchServices
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to fingerprint the user
Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.
CVE-2025-24117: Michael (Biscuit) Thomas (@biscuit@social.lol)
- libxslt
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-24166: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero
- Managed Configuration
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Restoring a maliciously crafted backup file may lead to modification of protected system files
Description: This issue was addressed with improved handling of symlinks.
CVE-2025-24104: Hichem Maloufi, Hakim Boukhadra
- Passkeys
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may gain unauthorized access to Bluetooth
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-9956: mastersplinter
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing
Description: The issue was addressed by adding additional logic.
CVE-2025-24128: @RenwaX23
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to user interface spoofing
Description: The issue was addressed with improved UI.
CVE-2025-24113: @RenwaX23
- SceneKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to disclosure of user information
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-24149: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Time Zone
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to view a contact's phone number in system logs
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2025-24145: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- WebContentFilter
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory
Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24154: an anonymous researcher
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A maliciously crafted webpage may be able to fingerprint the user
Description: The issue was addressed with improved access restrictions to the file system.
WebKit Bugzilla: 283117
CVE-2025-24143: an anonymous researcher
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 283889
CVE-2025-24158: Q1IQ (@q1iqF) of NUS CuriOSity and P1umer (@p1umer) of Imperial Global Singapore.
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 284159
CVE-2025-24162: linjy of HKUS3Lab and chluo of WHUSecLab
- WebKit Web Inspector
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Copying a URL from Web Inspector may lead to command injection
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of files.
WebKit Bugzilla: 283718
CVE-2025-24150: Johan Carlsson (joaxcar)
Additional recognition
- Accessibility
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from LNCT Bhopal and C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India for their assistance.
- Audio
We would like to acknowledge Google Threat Analysis Group for their assistance.
- CoreAudio
We would like to acknowledge Google Threat Analysis Group for their assistance.
- CoreMedia Playback
We would like to acknowledge Song Hyun Bae (@bshyuunn) and Lee Dong Ha (Who4mI) for their assistance.
- Files
We would like to acknowledge Chi Yuan Chang of ZUSO ART and taikosoup for their assistance.
- Notifications
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal India, Xingjian Zhao (@singularity-s0) for their assistance.
- Passwords
We would like to acknowledge Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. @mysk_co for their assistance.
- Phone
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
- Screenshots
We would like to acknowledge Yannik Bloscheck (yannikbloscheck.com) for their assistance.
- Sleep
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from LNCT Bhopal and C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India for their assistance.
- Static Linker
We would like to acknowledge Holger Fuhrmannek for their assistance.
- VoiceOver
We would like to acknowledge Bistrit Dahal, Dalibor Milanovic for their assistance.
µ»ö¼¹É®¡§memn0ck
¢£´ØÏ¢¥ê¥ó¥¯
¡¦¥¨¥¹¥Þ¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÊS-MAX¡Ë
¡¦¥¨¥¹¥Þ¥Ã¥¯¥¹¡ÊS-MAX¡Ë smaxjp on Twitter
¡¦S-MAX - Facebook¥Ú¡¼¥¸
¡¦iOS 18 ´ØÏ¢µ»ö°ìÍ÷ - S-MAX
¡¦iPadOS 18 ´ØÏ¢µ»ö°ìÍ÷ - S-MAX
¡¦iOS 18 ¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦iPadOS 18 ¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦iOS 18.3 ¤ª¤è¤Ó iPadOS 18.3 ¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È (ÆüËÜ)
¡¦Apple ¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È - Apple ¥µ¥Ý¡¼¥È