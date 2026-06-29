株式会社 小宮山書店

Komiyama & sabukaru Present: The Japanese Tattoo

「The Japanese Tattoo」は、日本の刺青文化を形作ってきた三人の重要な人物を軸に、写真、アーカイブ資料、そして伝統作品を通して和彫の歴史と文化を紹介する展覧会です。

世界に日本刺青を広めた最も重要な存在の一人である彫秀、和彫の卓越した技術と職人精神、そしてその文化的背景を体現する浅草彫和、粋や職人気質、由緒ある彫長一門の系譜を受け継ぐ彫長二代目を中心に構成されています。

本展のキュレーションを手掛けるのは、長年にわたり日本のサブカルチャーを取材・研究してきたカルチュラルリサーチャー／ジャーナリストの岡崎真奈美。数十年にわたる取材を通じて築かれた信頼関係と豊富なアーカイブをもとに、日本刺青文化を多角的に紹介します。





本展では、作品展示にとどまらず、写真、貴重な資料、伝統作品、そして作家たちとの関係性を通じて、技術、儀式性、共同体、歴史など、日本刺青文化の奥深い魅力に触れることができます。世界的には広く知られながらも、いまだ十分に理解されているとは言い難い日本刺青文化への、新たな入口となる展覧会です。





会期は2026年7月4日（土）から7月20日（月）まで、KOMIYAMA TOKYO Gにて開催いたします。会期中は、彫長二代目によるライブ和彫や、彫秀と岡崎真奈美によるトークイベントなど、本展に関連したプログラムも実施予定です。





イベントの最新情報や詳細につきましては、sabukaru公式Instagram [@sabukaru.online] をご覧ください。

会場：KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

〒101-0052 東京都千代田区神田小川町 2-30-4 第二龍名館ビル 1F D

gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp

03 6811 7355

Komiyama & sabukaru Present: The Japanese Tattoo

The Japanese Tattoo brings together photography, archival material, and traditional artworks around three major forces in Japanese tattoo culture:

Horihide [@kazuo_oguri_], the most historically influential figure in the globalization of Japanese tattooing, Asakusa Horikazu [@asakusahorikazu], representing the artisanal skill, intensity, and underworld language of wabori, and Horicho II [@asakusa_horicho2], representing iki, working-class pride, and a prestigious tattoo lineage.

At the center of the curation is cultural researcher and journalist Manami “Maki” Okazaki [@manami.tokyo], whose decades-long work has documented Japanese subcultures with rare depth and sensitivity. Curated through her perspective.

The Japanese Tattoo offers a unique entry point into Japan’s tattoo culture, bringing together personal relationships, archival material, photography, and traditional works that reveal the craft, ritual, community, and complexity behind one of Japan’s most misunderstood visual languages.

The exhibition will run from July 4 to July 20 at KOMIYAMA TOKYO G, with a program of events taking place throughout the exhibition period, including live wabori tattooing and a talk session with Horihide.

For more information and updates on the exhibition program, please visit @sabukaru.online.