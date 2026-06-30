東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

6月23日に行われました弊社中期経営計画(2026-2030) 説明会につきまして

録画動画、SCRIPTS Asiaによる書き起こし、質疑応答要旨を公開致しましたのでご案内致します。



■動画

https://webcast.net-ir.ne.jp/63302606/index.html



■SCRIPTS Asiaによる書き起こし

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/01fe964a/7843/4165/b2c3/156dc5fe6f29/20260630084601335s.pdf



■質疑応答要旨

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/8dfdb3e7/8770/4601/9ff4/172fd15f357a/20260630084646267s.pdf



（ご参考）6月19日発表 中期経営計画資料

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/ebc7b635/cbeb/4f8d/abaa/2c5b0a9df846/20260623105524943s.pdf







The script and Q&A summary of the Medium-Term Management Plan (2026-2030) Online Briefing held on July 23, 2026 are now available at the link below.



■Script (by SCRIPTS Asia)

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/2bfb3502/82b8/487b/9f70/1a0d5c3a7a5f/20260630085151076s.pdf



■Summary of Q＆A Session

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/ca133cb3/cfb0/4ad9/84f7/08979017e38f/20260630085240501s.pdf



(For reference) Material of Medium-Term Management Plan (2026-2030) announced on June 19

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/7d414e1e/5f39/4047/b0ec/c4891c76ebb3/20260623110241365s.pdf



以上