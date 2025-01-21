Google¸¡º÷¥·¥§¥¢3¥«·îÏ¢Â³¤Ç90%²¼²ó¤ë¡¢¸¶°ø¤ÏÀ¸À®AI
Cybersecurity News¤Ï1·î16Æü(¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö)¡¢¡ÖThe Rise of AI Search: Google Search Market Share Dips Below 90%¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Google¸¡º÷¤Î¥·¥§¥¢¤¬90%¤ò³ä¤ê¹þ¤ó¤À¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤¿¡£
¸¶°ø¤È¤·¤ÆÀ¸À®AI¤ÎÂæÆ¬¤òµó¤²¡¢²áµî3¥«·î´Ö¥·¥§¥¢¤ò²óÉü¤Ç¤¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤¿¡£
The Rise of AI Search: Google Search Market Share Dips Below 90%
.
¸¶°ø¤È¤·¤ÆÀ¸À®AI¤ÎÂæÆ¬¤òµó¤²¡¢²áµî3¥«·î´Ö¥·¥§¥¢¤ò²óÉü¤Ç¤¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤¿¡£
The Rise of AI Search: Google Search Market Share Dips Below 90%
.