写真家の撮影した画像を反転した絵が展覧会で入賞、盗作として訴訟されるものの勝訴してしまう
ルクセンブルク政府主催の展覧会でルクセンブルク出身の美術学生のジェフ・ディーシュブルク氏が「第11回現代美術ビエンナーレ賞」を受賞し、賞金1500ユーロ(約21万円)を受け取りました。しかし、アメリカを拠点とするアーティストの張晶娜氏は、この作品は自身の作品の盗作だとして訴訟を起こしました。しかし、2022年12月7日に「写真の独創性が不十分だった」として著作権保護の訴えを退ける判決が下されています。
Jeff Dieschburg case: plagiarism not recognised | Delano News
https://delano.lu/article/jeff-dieschburg-case-plagiaris
Polémique: Un artiste luxembourgeois récompensé a-t-il plagié une artiste chinoise? - L'essentiel
https://www.lessentiel.lu/fr/story/un-artiste-luxembourgeois-recompensea-t-il-plagie-uneartiste-chinoise-368268015272
ルクセンブルクの裁判所に作品の著作権保護に関する訴訟を起こしたのは中国出身でアメリカを拠点とするアーティスト兼写真家の張晶娜氏です。また、以下の画像は今回訴えられたディーシュブルク氏の作品と張氏の2017年の作品を比較した画像です。左がディーシュブルク氏の作品で、右が張氏の作品です。
ディーシュブルク氏はこれまでに何度も他者の写真を盗作したことが疑われています。
Continuation of the Jeff Dieschburg saga brought to light by @zemotion: he's apparently ripped of my own photography numerous times as well. Don't do this; this is not inspiration, study, nor cheeky derivative art. It's personal profit at the expense of your contemporaries. pic.twitter.com/RiWGENACDI— Bekka Björke (@bekka) June 1, 2022
裁判では、張氏の写真のポーズに独創性が認められないことから、ルクセンブルクでは張氏の作品が著作権保護を受けられないと判決が出されています。しかし張氏は写真の著作権がポーズだけに基づいていることに対して疑問視しており、「ポーズの独創性が著作権保護の前提ならば、世界のほぼすべての写真作品は著作権保護されていないことになります」と述べています。
But how can a photo’s copyright be based on a pose alone?
If having a unique pose is the premise for copyright protection of an image, then nearly all portrait works in the world will not have copyright protection. 2/— Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) December 7, 2022
また、ディーシュブルク氏の作品はルクセンブルクにおいて6000ユーロ(約86万円)で販売されており、張氏は「ライセンス料を支払っていないディーシュブルク氏の絵画の販売は違法」と指摘しています。また、張氏はディーシュブルク氏に対し賞金の返還と作品の販売中止を求めています。
The fact that my work has been copied by others countless times is a testament to its originality and style-including in this particular case, where it’s been exploited by the violator for a painting that won an award, exhibited, and was offered for sale for €6,500. 3/ pic.twitter.com/8dU5Ph4IYr— Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) December 7, 2022
一方でディーシュブルク氏と弁護士のガストン・ヴォーゲル氏は、「この作品は張氏の作品に着想を得たもので、一般的な芸術の戦略です」と釈明しています。
しかし張氏は、裁判所の判決によってルクセンブルクの誰もが自身の作品を張氏の権利を尊重することなく自由に利用や販売、商用化することを危惧しています。また、この著作権保護の判決が自身の作品に影響を与えるだけでなく、すべての写真家やアーティストに影響が及ぶ可能性のある危険な前例になるおそれがあるとも指摘しています。
This ruling effectively allows anyone in Luxembourg to freely exploit, sell, license, and use my work without permission or respect for my rights, despite recognizing me as the copyright holder of my work.
This simply goes against the very principles of copyright law. 4/— Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) December 7, 2022
この判決に対し、張氏は「この判決は私自身にとって不当であるだけでなく、ルクセンブルク内外のアートと写真のコミュニティ全体にとって危険であり、この判決を上訴します」との意向を表明しました。