ルクセンブルク政府主催の展覧会でルクセンブルク出身の美術学生のジェフ・ディーシュブルク氏が「第11回現代美術ビエンナーレ賞」を受賞し、賞金1500ユーロ(約21万円)を受け取りました。しかし、アメリカを拠点とするアーティストの張晶娜氏は、この作品は自身の作品の盗作だとして訴訟を起こしました。しかし、2022年12月7日に「写真の独創性が不十分だった」として著作権保護の訴えを退ける判決が下されています。

Jeff Dieschburg case: plagiarism not recognised | Delano News

https://delano.lu/article/jeff-dieschburg-case-plagiaris

Polémique: Un artiste luxembourgeois récompensé a-t-il plagié une artiste chinoise? - L'essentiel

https://www.lessentiel.lu/fr/story/un-artiste-luxembourgeois-recompensea-t-il-plagie-uneartiste-chinoise-368268015272

ルクセンブルクの裁判所に作品の著作権保護に関する訴訟を起こしたのは中国出身でアメリカを拠点とするアーティスト兼写真家の張晶娜氏です。また、以下の画像は今回訴えられたディーシュブルク氏の作品と張氏の2017年の作品を比較した画像です。左がディーシュブルク氏の作品で、右が張氏の作品です。

ディーシュブルク氏はこれまでに何度も他者の写真を盗作したことが疑われています。

裁判では、張氏の写真のポーズに独創性が認められないことから、ルクセンブルクでは張氏の作品が著作権保護を受けられないと判決が出されています。しかし張氏は写真の著作権がポーズだけに基づいていることに対して疑問視しており、「ポーズの独創性が著作権保護の前提ならば、世界のほぼすべての写真作品は著作権保護されていないことになります」と述べています。

If having a unique pose is the premise for copyright protection of an image, then nearly all portrait works in the world will not have copyright protection. 2/— Jingna Zhang (@zemotion) December 7, 2022