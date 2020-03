『キャリーの日記』キャリー・ブラッドショー役が検事に　ジェイミー・ドーナン演じる殺人医師を止められるか

View this post on Instagram

I've been a huge fan of #littlefireseverywhere since it came out, and now to be part of the @hulu adaptation is beyond, beyond, beyond thrilling. Also, to play one of my hero's since childhood, @reesewitherspoon ... I still am in disbelief. So much love for the wildly talented crew & cast. I've got to say, I've never worked on a project that is so female focused- it's incredibly empowering to show up on set and see ALL FEMALE producers, a largely female crew, & work on a female centered story that delves into motherhood, class, race, and the parts of ourselves/society we'd rather hide from with nuance and candor. Iz gunna be goooood. VERY GRATEFUL!