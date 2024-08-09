GoogleのAI研究部門であるGoogle DeepMindが、「アマチュアの人間レベル」で戦える卓球ロボットを開発しました。

[2408.03906] Achieving Human Level Competitive Robot Table Tennis

https://arxiv.org/abs/2408.03906





Google DeepMind develops a ‘solidly amateur’ table tennis robot | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2024/08/08/google-deepmind-develops-a-solidly-amateur-table-tennis-robot/

Google DeepMindによると、卓球ロボットは「ボールを相手に打ち返す」などの低レベルなスキルだけでなく、目標を達成するための戦略の立案や、勝利に向けた長期計画の遂行などの高レベルのスキルも兼ね備えている必要があるため、1980年代からロボット工学におけるベンチマークとして開発されてきたとのこと。





Google DeepMindはボールの位置や速度、スピンに関する情報を収集し、ロボットにフォアハンドのトップスピンやバックハンドのターゲティング、サーブのリターンなどのさまざまなスキルを学習させました。





トレーニングの際には、まずシミュレーションでのトレーニングを行い、その後現実世界に展開された卓球ロボットは、人間との試合を通してパフォーマンスに関するデータを収集、フィードバックしてスキルの改良を行います。





Google DeepMindが開発した卓球ロボットは、卓球台のどちら側にボールを打ち分ける傾向があるかなど、対戦相手の行動やプレースタイルを分析して、さまざまな対戦相手に適応するように設計されています。Google DeepMindは「これにより、さまざまなスキルを試してその成功率を試し、試合中に戦略を調整することができます」と述べています。





今回のテストで卓球ロボットは全29試合を実施。





Google DeepMindによると、今回の卓球ロボットは初心者との対戦では勝率100％を達成したものの、中級者との対戦では55％の試合で勝利。上級者との対戦では1回も勝利することができず、最終的に29戦での勝率は45％にとどまりました。研究チームは「反応速度やカメラ感知能力、スピン処理、ラケットのラバーなど、物理的な制限と技術上の制限があり、シミュレーションで正確にモデル化することは困難です」と語っています。





それでもGoogle DeepMindは「今回の卓球ロボットは、人間レベルで人間とスポーツをすることができる最初のロボットエージェントであり、ロボットの学習と制御におけるマイルストーンを表しています。しかし、現実世界のスキルで人間レベルのパフォーマンスを達成するというロボット工学の長年の目標に向けた小さな一歩に過ぎず、現実世界で人間とうまく共働するためには、多くの作業が残されています」と述べています。