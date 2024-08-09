Googleが人間レベルで競技ができるAI卓球ロボットを開発、上級者との対戦には課題も
GoogleのAI研究部門であるGoogle DeepMindが、「アマチュアの人間レベル」で戦える卓球ロボットを開発しました。
Meet our AI-powered robot that’s ready to play table tennis. ????????
It’s the first agent to achieve amateur human level performance in this sport. Here’s how it works. ???? pic.twitter.com/AxwbRQwYiB— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
Google DeepMindによると、卓球ロボットは「ボールを相手に打ち返す」などの低レベルなスキルだけでなく、目標を達成するための戦略の立案や、勝利に向けた長期計画の遂行などの高レベルのスキルも兼ね備えている必要があるため、1980年代からロボット工学におけるベンチマークとして開発されてきたとのこと。
Robotic table tennis has served as a benchmark for this type of research since the 1980s.
The robot has to be good at low level skills, such as returning the ball, as well as high level skills, like strategizing and long-term planning to achieve a goal. pic.twitter.com/IX7VuDyC4J— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
Google DeepMindはボールの位置や速度、スピンに関する情報を収集し、ロボットにフォアハンドのトップスピンやバックハンドのターゲティング、サーブのリターンなどのさまざまなスキルを学習させました。
To train the robot, we gathered a dataset of initial table tennis ball states - which included information about position, speed, and spin.
The system practiced using this library and learned different skills, like forehand topspin, backhand targeting, and returning serves. pic.twitter.com/zqGg1Fxf7F— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
トレーニングの際には、まずシミュレーションでのトレーニングを行い、その後現実世界に展開された卓球ロボットは、人間との試合を通してパフォーマンスに関するデータを収集、フィードバックしてスキルの改良を行います。
Our robot first trains in a simulated environment, which can model the physics of table tennis matches accurately.
Once deployed to the real world, it collects data on its performance against humans to refine its skills back in simulation - creating a continuous feedback loop. pic.twitter.com/Yyz4KA09yp— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
Google DeepMindが開発した卓球ロボットは、卓球台のどちら側にボールを打ち分ける傾向があるかなど、対戦相手の行動やプレースタイルを分析して、さまざまな対戦相手に適応するように設計されています。Google DeepMindは「これにより、さまざまなスキルを試してその成功率を試し、試合中に戦略を調整することができます」と述べています。
We also designed the system to adapt to various opponents by tracking their behaviors and playing style - such as which side of the table they tend to return the ball to.
This allows it to try different skills, monitor its success rate and adjust its strategy on the fly. pic.twitter.com/8TExTdKZ0v— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
今回のテストで卓球ロボットは全29試合を実施。
It went up against 29 unseen human opponents across 4️⃣ different skill levels during our research - from beginner to advanced.
Overall, the robot scored in the middle of participants, implying that the system can operate like an intermediate amateur. pic.twitter.com/k4ngwznowG— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
Google DeepMindによると、今回の卓球ロボットは初心者との対戦では勝率100％を達成したものの、中級者との対戦では55％の試合で勝利。上級者との対戦では1回も勝利することができず、最終的に29戦での勝率は45％にとどまりました。研究チームは「反応速度やカメラ感知能力、スピン処理、ラケットのラバーなど、物理的な制限と技術上の制限があり、シミュレーションで正確にモデル化することは困難です」と語っています。
Was it able to beat an advanced player? ????
In short, no. There are physical as well as skill limitations, including: reaction speed, camera sensing capabilities, spin handling and the paddle rubber, which is hard to accurately model in simulation. pic.twitter.com/oBLXiep1cu— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 8, 2024
それでもGoogle DeepMindは「今回の卓球ロボットは、人間レベルで人間とスポーツをすることができる最初のロボットエージェントであり、ロボットの学習と制御におけるマイルストーンを表しています。しかし、現実世界のスキルで人間レベルのパフォーマンスを達成するというロボット工学の長年の目標に向けた小さな一歩に過ぎず、現実世界で人間とうまく共働するためには、多くの作業が残されています」と述べています。