　31日、米アップル（Apple）のティム・クックCEOは、28日夕方に発生した熊本地震について、同社が寄付を行うと発表した。

　クックCEOは自身のX（旧Twitter）アカウントで、被災者に寄り添う姿勢を示すとともに、最前線で支援活動を行うファーストレスポンダー（救急・消防隊員など）に対する感謝を述べた。こうした救援活動を支援するため、アップルは寄付を行う。