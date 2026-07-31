31日、米アップル（Apple）のティム・クックCEOは、28日夕方に発生した熊本地震について、同社が寄付を行うと発表した。

クックCEOは自身のX（旧Twitter）アカウントで、被災者に寄り添う姿勢を示すとともに、最前線で支援活動を行うファーストレスポンダー（救急・消防隊員など）に対する感謝を述べた。こうした救援活動を支援するため、アップルは寄付を行う。

Japan has a very special place in my heart. We're thinking of everyone as they continue to face the effects of the Kumamoto earthquake and aftershocks. We're grateful to the first responders helping those in need. Apple is making a donation to support relief efforts.