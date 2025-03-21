NVIDIAが入手困難なRTX 5090とRTX 5080をキッチンカー形式で販売
NVIDIAが2025年1月に発表したグラフィックボード「GeForce RTX 5090」と「GeForce RTX 5080」は発表直後から高い人気を集め、2025年1月30日に日本で発売された際には購入するために集まったユーザーが殺到し騒動に発展しています。2025年3月17日からアメリカ・カリフォルニア州サンノゼで開催されているNVIDIA GPU Technology Conference(GTC)において、NVIDIAが参加者に対しキッチンカーでのRTX 5090・RTX 5080の販売を実施しました。
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2643886/nvidia-sells-rtx-gpus-from-a-food-truck.html
Nvidia sells RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 from a 'food truck' at GTC | Tom's Hardware
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/nvidia-sells-rtx-5090-and-rtx-5080-from-a-food-truck-at-gtc
NVIDIAによると、GTC期間中の販売台数は、RTX 5090・RTX 5080ともに1000台ずつで、販売の際には「今から30分間にわたり90台を販売」というように、直前にX(旧Twitter)のNVIDIA公式アカウントから告知されます。価格はそれぞれ1999ドル(約29万8000円)・999ドル(約14万8000円)です。
???? GeForce RTX 5090s are available at the Gear Store in the park right now at #GTC25
90 units are available for the next 30 minutes, with more coming tomorrow. Come say hi! pic.twitter.com/oHdwMlp87r— NVIDIA AI Developer (@NVIDIAAIDev) March 19, 2025
2025年3月19日には午前7時から12時までの期間限定でRTX 5090ならびにRTX 5080が販売されました。
⏰There will be a limited number of GeForce RTX 5090s available at the #GTC25 Gear Store in the park today from 7 a.m. to noon. pic.twitter.com/AgfemjJ42o— NVIDIA AI Developer (@NVIDIAAIDev) March 20, 2025
NVIDIAによると、この回でのRTX 5090の販売台数は150台とのこと。
5090's sold out today - there will be 150 more tomorrow. Get there early.— NVIDIA AI Developer (@NVIDIAAIDev) March 20, 2025
販売場所はGTCナイトマーケットパークエリアにあるNVIDIAのギアストアです。
We are sorry to hear that. Go to GTC Night Market park area. If you're walking from the San Jose Convention Center, the gear store will be to your right, just after the security screening. See arrow ???? pic.twitter.com/7K1IbNpjEb— NVIDIA AI Developer (@NVIDIAAIDev) March 20, 2025
なお、NVIDIAのキッチンカーからRTX 5090・RTX 5080を購入するにはGTCに参加するためのカンファレンスパスが必要です。