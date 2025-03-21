NVIDIAが2025年1月に発表したグラフィックボード「GeForce RTX 5090」と「GeForce RTX 5080」は発表直後から高い人気を集め、2025年1月30日に日本で発売された際には購入するために集まったユーザーが殺到し騒動に発展しています。2025年3月17日からアメリカ・カリフォルニア州サンノゼで開催されているNVIDIA GPU Technology Conference(GTC)において、NVIDIAが参加者に対しキッチンカーでのRTX 5090・RTX 5080の販売を実施しました。

NVIDIAによると、GTC期間中の販売台数は、RTX 5090・RTX 5080ともに1000台ずつで、販売の際には「今から30分間にわたり90台を販売」というように、直前にX(旧Twitter)のNVIDIA公式アカウントから告知されます。価格はそれぞれ1999ドル(約29万8000円)・999ドル(約14万8000円)です。





2025年3月19日には午前7時から12時までの期間限定でRTX 5090ならびにRTX 5080が販売されました。





NVIDIAによると、この回でのRTX 5090の販売台数は150台とのこと。





販売場所はGTCナイトマーケットパークエリアにあるNVIDIAのギアストアです。





なお、NVIDIAのキッチンカーからRTX 5090・RTX 5080を購入するにはGTCに参加するためのカンファレンスパスが必要です。