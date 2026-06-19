MCW合同会社

高校生による地域経済の活性化と社会的課題の解決を目指すビジネスプランコンテスト「Teenage Business Contest Japan（以下、TBCJ）」の第2回全国大会が開催されます。地方の人口減少や労働力不足、自然資源の未活用といった深刻な課題に対し、全国の高校生から柔軟で革新的なビジネスアイデアを募集します。

本コンテストは、単なる競技の枠を超え、次世代を担う高校生が地域社会に持続可能なインパクトを与えるため、起業家精神、リーダーシップ、資金調達スキルを学ぶための実践的なプラットフォームを提供しています。

高校生であれば個人でも、最大4名のチームでも参加可能です。

エントリーおよび提案書の提出期限は2026年6月23日（火）、決勝進出者の発表は6月30日（火）を予定しています。

決勝大会は2026年7月10日（金）、東京・丸の内の「EGG JAPAN」にて開催されます。ファイナリストに選ばれたチームは、業界のトップリーダーや自治体関係者の前で直接プレゼンテーション（ピッチ）を行う機会が与えられ、優れたアイデアには総額数十万円の賞金や、実現に向けた資金調達のアシストが提供されます。

【表彰内容】

最優秀賞（Grand Prize）：300,000円 優秀賞（Excellence Prize）：200,000円 奨励賞（Encouragement Prize）：100,000円 ファイナリスト賞（7チーム）：各20,000円

【開催スケジュール】

エントリー・提案書提出締切：2026年6月23日 ファイナリスト（決勝進出者）発表：2026年6月30日 決勝大会（最終プレゼンテーション）：2026年7月10日 決勝会場：EGG JAPAN（東京都千代田区丸の内） [1, 2]

募集要項の詳細およびエントリーは、公式ウェブサイト（tbcj.net）をご覧ください。 [1]

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

団体名：Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBCJ) メールアドレス：tbc.japan1@gmail.com 公式Instagram：@tbc.japan 公式ウェブサイト：tbcj.net

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2026

Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBCJ) Returns for Second Annual National Competition to Drive Regional Revitalization Through Youth Innovation

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBCJ) has officially announced its second annual national event, inviting high school students across the country to propose creative, practical business plans aimed at tackling Japan's most urgent regional economic and social challenges.

Originally founded in 2025 by Millie Gan, TBCJ serves as a nationwide platform that transforms teenagers into active social entrepreneurs. The 2026 theme focuses directly on reversing economic, demographic, and social decline in local communities, addressing structural issues like rapid depopulation, shrinking workforces, and the underutilization of natural resources.

High school students can participate individually or in teams of up to four members. Proposals must be written in English, formatted between 1,500 and 2,000 words, and submitted along with registrations by the deadline on June 23, 2026. Following a thorough evaluation process by industry judges based on innovation, feasibility, and potential community impact, the finalists will be announced on June 30, 2026.

The live final contest will take place on July 10, 2026, at EGG Japan in Marunouchi, Tokyo. Finalists will have the unique opportunity to pitch their solutions directly to industry sponsors, corporate leaders, and local government officials. Winners will receive significant financial awards to help turn their conceptual business models into tangible realities, including a Grand Prize of \300,000, an Excellence Prize of \200,000, an Encouragement Prize of \100,000, and a Finalist Prize of \20,000 for up to seven teams.

Through mentorship, real-world business education, and corporate exposure, TBCJ bridges the gap between urban centers and rural areas, equipping the next generation with invaluable capital-raising skills, leadership experience, and collaborative networking opportunities.

For complete submission guidelines, event details, or to sign up, please visit the official website at TBC Japan.

Media Contact

Organization: Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBCJ) Email: tbc.japan1@gmail.com Instagram: @tbc.japan Website: https://www.tbcj.net/