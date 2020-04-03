アメリカでコメディアン兼女優として活躍し、2012年には『タイム』誌の「世界で最も影響力のある100人」に選ばれたこともあるチェルシー・ハンドラー（45歳）。

批判を恐れず本音をズバズバと口にする、辛口のトークスタイルで人気を博す彼女が、大胆な姿で米大統領選挙の投票報告を行なって注目を集めています。

11月3日（現地時間）に彼女のInstagramに投稿されたのは、乳首だけを「I voted（投票したわ）」と書かれたステッカーで隠した、上半身裸の動画！

View this post on Instagram PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn't look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683 🗳 My apologies to my nieces and nephews. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:33am PST

インパクト満点の姿で「民主主義とは、すべての人の一票がカウントされるということよ！」と、投票の重要性を訴えたチェルシー。一方でキャプションの最後には、「姪っ子や甥っ子たちに謝っておく」と、彼女らしいユーモアを付け加えています。

ちなみにチェルシーは、新型コロナウイルス感染症対策のステイホーム期間中も、“裸でおすすめの本を紹介してフォロワーに読書を促す”という、SNSを使った独自の運動を展開して話題を呼びました。

View this post on Instagram Do you like to make reading fun? Are you going out of your mind and have started socially disassociating? That’s when reading comes in handy. Since every day is now #weekendreading - here are three books to read if you want to come out of this quarantine not brain dead. #GetLitWithChelsea #NakedLit Books: #Homegoing by #YaaGyasi #TheNaziOfficersWife by #EdithHahnBeer and #Pachinko by @lee_minjin A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Apr 3, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Do you like to read while you garden? I do. Combine your favorite indoor and outdoor activities, and explore your inner green thumb. Swipe for actual book review video. Books: Hidden Valley Road by #RobertKolker, Tiny Gentle Asians @tinygentleasians by #MelissaKenny, and yes, I am still reading Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger because it’s long as duck. #GetLitWithChelsea #NakedLit A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Hope you’re having a great #MemorialDay everyone! Do you like to have fun in the backyard with learning? I do. I will continue to share #GetLitWithChelsea reading recommendations monthly so that you can learn instead of playing it fast and loose with hydroxychloroquine. Books: Brain on Fire by @suscahalan, #GreatExpectations by #CharlesDickens, and yes I am still attempting to read Diplomacy by #HenryKissinger. #NakedLit A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on May 25, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram Do you like to have fun with literature and ping pong? Do you want to educate yourself in the hot summer sun? Here is what I’m adding to my brain this month. Read with me. #GetLitWithChelsea Books are: Why I Write by #GeorgeOrwell, #BeginAgain by @esglaude, and I’ll Be Right There by #KyungSookShin A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

どれもキワどくてハラハラする写真ばかりだけど、隠すべきところはきちんと隠れていて、ある意味お見事…⁉

実は、チェルシーの「脱ぎ芸」は最近始まったわけではなく、2014年にロシアのプーチン大統領をパロディ化して、完全なトップレス姿で乗馬する写真をInstagramに投稿したのが始まり。その際、「ガイドラインに違反する」として運営側から写真を削除され、「男性が乳首の見える写真を投稿するのはOKで、女性はなぜダメなの？」と抗議したことも。

この件を機に、一時はInstagram卒業宣言をしたチェルシーですが、程なくしてカムバックし、現在はルールに沿った範囲で自己表現を楽しんでいる様子。

View this post on Instagram Finally! I did it! @benbrunotraining, we can scrap that glutes goal. It turns out...I’m an actual peach! A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 9, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

2016年には「ふさわしくない場面ほど、裸って面白いと思うの」という持論を語ったチェルシー。自分の信念を貫く彼女が今後どんな投稿をしていくのか、引き続き注目です！