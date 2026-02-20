AMDがCPUで処理することを前提に書かれたC++コードをAMD製GPUで実行できるように移植できるC++スタイル並列処理ライブラリ「hipThreads」を発表しました。

GitHub - ROCm/hipThreads

https://github.com/rocm/hipthreads



Introducing hipThreads: A C++ - Style Concurrency Library for AMD GPUs - ROCm Blogs

https://rocm.blogs.amd.com/software-tools-optimization/hipthreads-introduction/README.html



AMD Announces hipThreads For Easier Porting Of C++ Code To GPUs - Phoronix

https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-HIP-Threads

hipThreadsはAMD製GPU向けのC++スタイル並行処理ライブラリで、GPUコードにC++スレッドと同期プリミティブを実装することにより、GPUプログラミングに馴染みのあるスレッド抽象化をもたらすものです。

具体的にどのようなものかはAMDが作成した以下の画像が端的に示しています。赤くハイライトされているのはコードの削除部分、緑でハイライトされているのはコードの追加部分で、ほぼ「std::thread」を「hip::thread」に置き換えるだけといえます。



「std::thread」はC++で用いられる並列処理を行うための機能で、hipThreadsでは同様の概念を「hip::thread」「hip::mutex」「hip::lock_guard」「hip::condition_variable」などの形で利用できるようになります。

hipThreadsの利用の前提条件は以下の5点です。

1：Linux OS(Ubuntu 22.04以上推奨)

2：CMake 3.21以上

3：ビルドツール(「make」「ninja」)

4：ROCm 7.0.2(HIPランタイム・hipcc)

5：libhipcxx v2.7