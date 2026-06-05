Googleが音楽生成AIモデル「Magenta RealTime 2」を2026年6月4日に公開しました。合わせて、Magenta RealTime 2を実行できる楽器アプリやDAWプラグインも無料公開されています。

Magenta RealTime 2: Open & Local Live Music Models

https://magenta.withgoogle.com/magenta-realtime-2

Magenta RealTime 2はパラメーター数24億の高品質モデル「mrt2_base」と、パラメーター数2億3000万の高速モデル「mrt2_small」の2種類に分かれて公開されています。どちらのモデルもAppleシリコンでの実行に最適化されており、mrt2_smallはM1チップ以降のすべてのAppleシリコン搭載Macでリアルタイム動作します。また、リアルタイムではないものの、NVIDIA製GPUなどでも実行可能です。



Magenta RealTime 2を用いたmacOS向けの楽器アプリやDAWプラグインが以下のリンク先で公開されています。

Magenta RealTime 2 (Apps & Plugins)

https://magenta.withgoogle.com/mrt2



楽器アプリ「Jam」では画面上段の入力欄に「奏でたい音楽のジャンル説明」を入力すると音楽が流れ始め、下段の鍵盤で音階を調整することができます。鍵盤はクリック操作のほかにMacBookのキーボードやMIDIキーボードでも操作できます。



以下のポストにはJamの実際例を示す動画埋め込まれています。





DAWプラグインの「MRT2」を使えば、好みの楽曲制作アプリでMagenta RealTime 2を活用できます。





Google DeepMindの研究者であるJesse Engel氏は、MRT2とハンドジェスチャーをMIDI入力として扱えるアプリを連携してジェスチャーだけで音楽を奏でるデモ動画を公開しています。





「mrt2_base」と「mrt2_small」は以下のリンク先で配布されています。

google/magenta-realtime-2 · Hugging Face

https://huggingface.co/google/magenta-realtime-2

また、関連コードやドキュメントが以下のリンク先で公開されており、誰でもMagenta RealTime 2を用いたアプリを開発できるようになっています。

GitHub - magenta/magenta-realtime: Magenta RealTime 2: An Open-Weights Live Music Model · GitHub

https://github.com/magenta/magenta-realtime