2023年2月にAPIの無料提供を終了することを発表していたTwitterは、その後2023年3月に新たなAPIのプランとして、無料、ベーシック、エンタープライズの3種類が用意されていることを発表しました。さらにTwitterは現地時間2023年5月25日に開発者やスタートアップ向けの「Twitter API Pro」を月額5000ドル(約70万円)で開始することを明らかにしました。

Ready to build on Twitter?

https://developer.twitter.com/en/portal/petition/essential/basic-info

Twitter says startups can 'experiment' with its data for $5,000 a month | Engadget

https://www.engadget.com/twitter-says-startups-can-experiment-with-its-data-for-5000-a-month-200705341.html

Twitter introduces a new $5,000-per-month API tier | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/25/twitter-introduces-a-new-5000-per-month-api-tier/

2023年2月にAPIの無料提供を終了することを発表したTwitterは、2023年3月30日に新たなAPIプランを発表していました。これまでTwitterが提供しているAPIプランである無料、ベーシック、エンタープライズにおける各プランの違いは以下の記事で説明されています。

Twitterが新しいAPIを発表して「30日以内の移行」を推奨、無料プランは月1500ツイート投稿までと限定的 - GIGAZINE

新たに発表されたTwitter API ProでできることとしてTwitterは以下の機能を提示しています。

・アプリレベルで1カ月当たり30万ツイート投稿

・1ヶ月当たり100万ツイートの読み取りレート制限

・リアルタイムでフィルタリングされたストリームのエンドポイントすべてへのレート制限アクセス

・過去のツイートの完全なアーカイブ検索

・3つのアプリID

・Twitterでログイン

???? Calling all start-ups ???? Today we are launching our new access tier, Twitter API Pro! Experiment, build, and scale your business with 1M Tweets per month, including our powerful real-time Filtered/Stream and Full Archive Search endpoints. We look forward to seeing what you…— Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) May 25, 2023

今回の開発者向けの新APIプラン「Twitter API Pro」は、これまで提供されていた月額100ドル(約1万3000円)のAPIプラン「ベーシック」と月額4万2000ドル(約550万円)のAPIプラン「エンタープライズ」の間に位置するプランです。2023年3月にAPIプランの詳細や価格が発表された際には、エンタープライズを導入する余裕がない新興企業や開発者向けに、ベーシックとエンタープライズの間のAPIプランが必要であることが指摘されていました。TwitterはTwitter API Proに関して「ビジネスを拡大中のスタートアップに適しています」と述べています。

These plans still don't make sense. When you initially said you needed to limit the API @elonmusk, you said it was to stop bots, yet posting Tweets to Twitter still seems to be the priority. Why is there nothing offered in between reading 10k tweets and the 50 million from…— Joel Strellner (@jstrellner) March 30, 2023

しかし、一部のユーザーからは月額5000ドルというTwitter API Proの使用料が高額であることが指摘されています。ソフトウェアエンジニアのMaxime Dupré氏は「多くの開発者やスタートアップにとって月額5000ドルという料金は高額です。実際は1000ドル(約14万円)くらいの月額料金が理にかなっているかもしれません」と述べています。

That's cool, but you already killed most Twitter apps by now ???? And 5K is still too much for most of us. A 1K plan could make sense... but then again it's too late ????— Maxime Dupré (@maximehugodupre) May 25, 2023

ニュースメディアのTechClunchは「新しいTwitter API Proは、ベーシックとエンタープライズの間であることから、一部の開発者やスタートアップに役立つでしょうが、年間6万ドル(約830万円)を支払う必要があるため、予算に限りがある企業では運用が困難になるでしょう」と指摘しています。