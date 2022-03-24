ニューストップ > スポーツ > サッカー 本田圭佑 スポーツニュース FOOTBALL ZONE 「自分を制御できないことの証明」本田圭佑が成人の肥満問題に危機感 0 LINE共有ボタン 2022年3月24日 13時20分 ざっくり言うと 本田圭佑が24日、成人の肥満問題についてTwitterで言及した 肥満の成人は世界中で「増え続けていると思います」と懸念を表明 「人間が自分をコントロールできないことの証明です」と警鐘を鳴らした ◆本田圭佑が成人の肥満問題に言及650 million adults were obese in 2016. That's 13% of the world's adult population. and I think that the number is increasing. This is the proof that we human can't control ourselves. but we have to get out of this situation soon.— Keisuke Honda (@kskgroup2017) March 23, 2022 記事を読む