グリーン・デイ、ノトーリアス・B.I.G.らのアルバム、米議会図書館の永久保存録音物に
米議会図書館は4月16日、2024年にNational Recording Registry（全米録音資料登録簿）に登録される25の録音物を発表した。
グリーン・デイのサード・アルバム『Dookie』、ノトーリアス・B.I.G.のデビュー作『Ready to Die』、ザ・カーズのファースト・アルバム『The Cars』、ブロンディの『Parallel Lines』、「Dancing Queen」「Money, Money, Money」などが収録されるABBAの『Arrival』等が選出された。
新たに登録される25の録音物は以下のとおり。
「Clarinet Marmalade」 Lt. James Reese Europe’s 369th U.S. Infantry Band (1919年)
「Kauhavan Polkka」 Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl (1928年)
『Wisconsin Folksong Collection』 (1937〜1946年)
「Rose Room」 Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian (1939年)
「Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer」 ジーン・オートリー (1949年)
「Tennessee Waltz」 パティ・ペイジ (1950年)
「Rocket ‘88’」 ジャッキー・ブレンスト・アンド・ヒズ・デルタ・キャッツ (1951年)
「Catch a Falling Star / Magic Moments」 ペリー・コモ (1957年)
「Chances Are」ジョニー・マティス (1957年)
『The Sidewinder』 リー・モーガン (1964年)
『Surrealistic Pillow』 ジェファーソン・エアプレイン (1967年)
「Ain’t No Sunshine」 ビル・ウィザース (1971年)
『This is a Recording』 リリー・トムリン (1971年)
『J.D. Crowe & the New South』 J.D.クロウ・アンド・ザ・ニュー・サウス (1975年)
『Arrival』 ABBA (1976年)
「El Cantante」エクトル・ラボ― (1978年)
『The Cars』 ザ・カーズ (1978年)
『Parallel Lines』 ブロンディ (1978年)
「La-Di-Da-Di」 ダグ・E・フレッシュand スリック・リック(MC Ricky D) (1985年)
「Don’t Worry, Be Happy」ボビー・マクファーリン (1988年)
「Amor Eterno」 フアン・ガブリエル (1990年)
『Pieces of Africa』 クロノス・クァルテット (1992年)
『Dookie』 グリーン・デイ (1994年)
『Ready to Die』 ノトーリアス・B.I.G. (1994年)
『Wide Open Spaces』 ザ・チックス (1998年)
National Recording Registry（全米録音資料登録簿）は、2000年に全米録音資料保存法が制定されたのに基づき設定され、これまでに650の録音物が登録されている。
