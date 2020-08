ノースカロライナ州シャーロットに住むヘスター・フォードさん。アメリカ最高齢でもある彼女は、8月15日(現地時間)に116歳の誕生日を迎え、たくさんの子どもや孫たちとお祝い。ソーシャルディスタンスを保つために、ユニークなパーティが開かれたのだとか。

Did you know the oldest person in the U.S. resides in Charlotte? Aug. 15 is Hester Ford Day, and her family is celebrating her 116th birthday. (Although some researchers say she's 115.) We were also there last year to ring in Hester's birthday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family hosted a drive-thru celebration today at her home in west Charlotte, where she's lived since the 1960s. This is the second pandemic in Hester's lifetime. Besides the coronavirus pandemic, she also lived through the 1918 flu pandemic. Last November, she claimed the title of oldest person alive in the U.S. following the death of Alelia Murphy, a retired seamstress who died in New York City at age 114. "We are grateful that she continues to remain healthy and strong through this crisis attacking our world," said Tanisha Patterson-Powe, one of her 125 great-grandchildren.