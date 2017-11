People’s Choice Voting is open. Go to the link and vote for me!! It is $1 per vote and money goes to Smile Train. www.missminnesotausa.com/mn-contestants-miss.html?v=1.1 and share it with others!! #dreamingbigwithoutlimits #downsyndromebeauty #inclusion #becauseican #missminnesotahereicome #voteformikayla

A post shared by Mikayla Holmgren (@mikholmgren_inspiring_others) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:25pm PST