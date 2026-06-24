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【青山学院大学】AGU環境学シンポジウム「水とエネルギーの未来を考える：日本・ポーランド環境対話」
2026年7月18日（土）、青山キャンパス 14号館12階大会議室にて、AGU環境学シンポジウム「水とエネルギーの未来を考える：日本・ポーランド環境対話」を開催します。
森と野から、水とエネルギーへ
今日、人間は気候変動、生物多様性の喪失などの深刻な環境危機に直面している。これを乗り越えるために学際的・国際的な智慧の結集が必要である。本シンポジウムでは、青山学院大学とポーランドのワルシャワ大学がそれぞれ進めてきた独自な環境学の成果を共有し、協力し合いながら環境危機に対処するための方途を探る。具体的には、両校の環境学が強みとする4つのテーマについて、環境問題の社会的側面も視野に入れながら、両校の研究者によるパネル発表を行う。また、両校の環境課題への取り組みも紹介する。
From Forests and Fields to Water and Energy.
Today, humanity faces serious environmental crises such as climate change and biodiversity loss. To address these challenges, it is essential to bring together interdisciplinary and international expertise. This symposium aims to share the distinctive achievements in environmental studies at Aoyama Gakuin University and the University of Warsaw, and to explore ways of addressing environmental challenges through cooperation between the two universities. More specifically, researchers from both universities will hold panel discussions on four themes in which the two institutions have particular strengths in environmental studies, while also taking into account the social dimensions of environmental issues. In addition, the symposium will also introduce environmental initiatives and sustainability efforts undertaken by both universities.
【概要】
テーマ：森と野から、水とエネルギーへ。日本とポーランドの研究者が、人文科学・社会科学・自然科学を横断し、環境思想の新たな可能性を探る。
日時：2026年7月18日（土）10：00〜17：15（開場9：30）
場所：青山キャンパス 14号館（総研ビル）12階 大会議室
開催方法：対面、オンライン
言語：英語、日本語 ※同時通訳あり
参加対象：環境学と環境危機に関心を持つ学内外の研究者、学生、一般の方
参加方法：要参加登録、無料 ※リンク先からお申し込みください。https://amarys-jtb.jp/agu/
後援：ワルシャワ大学、駐日ポーランド共和国大使館、ポーランド広報文化センター、国際交流基金、青山学院大学 国際化推進機構・統合研究機構
【プログラム】
-日本語プログラム-
■9：30 開場
■10：00〜10：10 開会挨拶
内田達也（青山学院大学 広報及び国際連携担当副学長、国際政治経済学部 国際経済学科教授）
クログレツ・エヴァ（ワルシャワ大学 開発担当副学長、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム代表、地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
■10：10〜11：25 パネルディスカッション１【日本とポーランドの環境思想】
小松靖彦（青山学院大学 文学部 日本文学科教授）
ミツキェヴィチやトカルチュク、『萬葉集』『源氏物語』、国木田独歩『武蔵野』などにおける空間表象を通じて、自然と人間の中間領域の意義を再考します。
＜ポーランドの森、日本の野：文学を通して自然と人間の中間領域を考える＞
スタレツカ・カタジナ（ワルシャワ大学アジア・アフリカ文化学部准教授、ポーランド・日本学術協力プラットフォーム・コーディネーター）
19世以来、ポーランドと日本の森林が、集合的記憶とナショナル・アイデンティティをめぐって争われてきた空間であることを考察します。両国の環境危機への対応を決定する政治的、社会経済的要素を中心に、近代化の各段階における生態学的思考と森林管理の変遷をたどります。
＜記憶の風景としての森林：近代化におけるポーランドと日本のナショナル・アイデンティティと自然保護＞
ヅィホゥ・マルチン（ワルシャワ大学植物園園長、生物学部教授）
植物園の第一の使命は植物の多様性を保全することですが、しばしば一般の人々とアカデミアを繋ぐ役割も果たしています。この報告では科学を社会に伝える上での課題を探ります。
＜使命と責任 : 植物園の語りにみる生物多様性保全＞
◇ファシリテーター：鳥越けい子（青山学院大学名誉教授）
■11：35〜12：30 パネルディスカッション２【日本・ポーランド 水をめぐる対話】
三條和博（青山学院大学 経済学部教授）
日本人が水に対して何を期待しているのか、そしてその期待の特徴とはどのようなものであるかについて、様々な視点から探っていきます。
＜日本人が水に求めるもの＞
マグヌシェフスキ・アルトゥル（ワルシャワ大学地理・地域研究学部 水文学部門教授・部門長）
ポーランドは地形や気候の条件によって、水力発電の潜在的能力が限られています。貯水池と発電所の開発は20世紀初頭に始まり、1970年代にピークを迎えました。今後の成長の焦点となっているのは、揚水発電所によるエネルギー貯蔵です。再生可能エネルギーを利用しているとはいえ、その環境への影響は無視できません。
＜ポーランドの水力発電と人工貯水池整備：歴史的視点と今後の計画＞
◇ファシリテーター：堀江正伸（青山学院大学 地球社会共生学部教授）
■13：30〜14：25 パネルディスカッション３【日本とポーランドから未来のエネルギーを展望する】
ポロフスカ・ドロタ（ワルシャワ大学 地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
＜ポーランドのエネルギー転換における再生可能エネルギーの重要性：環境要因による可能性と制約＞
石河泰明（青山学院大学 理工学部 電気電子工学科教授）
太陽光発電は再生可能エネルギーとしての利点がある一方で、景観・自然環境・資源利用との調和が重要視されています。本発表では、これらに向けた技術的な取り組みについてご紹介します。
＜環境調和に向けた太陽光発電の技術的取り組み＞
◇ファシリテーター：石田博之（青山学院大学 社会情報学部教授）
■14：35〜15：30 パネルディスカッション４【社会・環境・持続可能性】
松本茂（青山学院大学 経済学部 経済学科教授）
先進国における急速な人口動態の変化は、家庭のエネルギー消費にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか。本発表では、日本および欧州のデータに基づく調査結果を紹介します。
＜人口動態の変化と家庭のエネルギー消費＞
ジェヴルスカ・アガタ（ワルシャワ大学「Green Thinking Matter―対話のためのプラットフォーム」学長特命担当、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム副代表、ヨーロッパセンター教授）
集団行動とソーシャル・レリジエンスにとって不可欠な条件として、安心感の価値を考察します。現代の安全保障戦略では「社会全体によるアプローチ」が重視されていますが、個人がパニックに陥らずに、互いに協力できる安心感を持てた場合にのみ、市民の積極的な参加が可能です。最終的に、安全の喪失は社会的結束を弱め、不安定さを増幅することになります。
＜社会における安心感の価値：ポーランドと日本＞
◇ファシリテーター：升本潔（青山学院大学 地球社会共生学部教授）
■15：30〜16：00 最終セッション【青山学院大学とワルシャワ大学の環境課題への取り組み】
クログレツ・エヴァ（ワルシャワ大学 開発担当副学長、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム代表、地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
石田博之（青山学院大学 社会情報学部教授）、伊達直之（青山学院大学 図書館長、文学部 英米文学科教授）、畑中太志（国際政治経済学部学生団体SANDS（Sipec and SDGs））
◇ファシリテーター：末田清子（青山学院副院長、国際政治経済学部 国際コミュニケーション学科教授）
■16：15〜17：05 全体討論
■17：05〜17：15 閉会挨拶
ジェヴルスカ・アガタ（ワルシャワ大学「Green Thinking Matter―対話のためのプラットフォーム」学長特命担当、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム副代表、ヨーロッパセンター教授）
スタレツカ・カタジナ（ワルシャワ大学 アジア・アフリカ文化学部准教授、ポーランド・日本学術協力プラットフォーム・コーディネーター）
割田聖史（青山学院大学 将来構想担当副学長、文学部 史学科教授）
黄晋二（青山学院大学国際共同研究プラットフォーム構築部会リーダー、理工学部長、電気電子工学科教授）
※以上、敬称略
-English program-
■9:30 Door Open
■10:00-10:10 Opening Address
Prof. Uchida Tatsuya (AGU Vice President for Public Relations and International Collaboration)
Prof. Ewa Krogulec (UW Vice Rector for Development; Chair of the Rector’s Team for Ecology and Climate Crisis at UW)
■10:10-11:25 Panel 1: Environmental Thought in Japan and Poland: Comparative Perspectives
Prof. Komatsu Yasuhiko [AGU]
The Forests of Poland and the Fields of Japan: Reflecting on the Space Between Nature and Humanity Through Literature
・This presentation reconsiders the significance of the interstitial space between nature and humanity through works by Mickiewicz, Tokarczuk, the Man’yōshū, The Tale of Genji, and Kunikida Doppo’s Musashino.
Dr. Katarzyna Starecka [UW]
Forests as Mnemonic Landscapes: National Identity and Nature Conservation in Modernizing Poland and Japan
・This presentation examines the forest in Poland and Japan as a contested space of collective memory and national identity since the 19th century. It traces the evolution of ecological thought and forestry management amidst successive stages of modernization, focusing on political and socio-economic determinants of both nations' responses to environmental crises.
Prof. Marcin Zych [UW]
Between Mission and Responsibility: Biodiversity Conservation in the Narrative of Botanical Gardens
・Although the primary mission of botanic gardens is to conserve plant biodiversity, these institutions often also serve as a link between the public and academia. This presentation will explore the challenges of communicating science to society.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Torigoe Keiko [AGU]
■11:35-12:30 Panel 2: Water in Japan and Poland: Resources, Culture, and Environment
Prof. Sanjō Kazuhiro [AGU]
What Japanese People Seek in Water
・This presentation attempts to explore, from various perspectives, what Japanese people expect from water and the characteristics of those expectations.
Prof. Artur Magnuszewski [UW]
Hydropower Energy and Artificial Reservoirs Development in Poland: Historical Perspective and Future Plans
・Poland has limited hydropower potential due to its relief and climate. The development of reservoirs and power plants began in the early 20th century, peaking in the 1970s. Future growth focuses on energy storage via pumped-storage plants. Although relying on a renewable source, their environmental impact cannot be neglected.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Horie Masanobu [AGU]
■13:30-14:25 Panel 3: Future Energy Perspectives in Japan and Poland
Prof. Dorota Porowska [UW]
The Importance of Renewable Energy Sources in Poland's Energy Transformation: Opportunities and Limitations Resulting from Environmental Conditions
・Over the last 20 years, Poland has significantly increased its use of renewable energy. Investments in wind, solar, and geothermal energy depend on environmental factors and are viable only in specific regions. Future challenges include developing nuclear power, small modular reactors, and energy storage. Meeting energy demands requires new technologies supported by scientific research.
Prof. Ishikawa Yasuaki [AGU]
Technological Initiatives for Environmental Harmony in Photovoltaics
・While photovoltaics offers the advantages of being a renewable energy source, it is also important to ensure that it harmonizes with the landscape, the natural environment, and resource utilization. This presentation will introduce technological initiatives aimed at addressing these issues.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Ishida Hiroyuki [AGU]
■14:35-15:30 Panel 4: Society, Environment, and Sustainability in Japan and Poland
Prof. Matsumoto Shigeru [AGU]
Demographic Change and Household Energy Consumption
・How do rapid demographic changes in developed countries affect household energy consumption? This presentation introduces findings based on data from Japan and Europe.
Prof. Agata Dziewulska [UW]
The Value of the Sense of Security in Society - Poland and Japan
・This presentation explores the value of a sense of security as a necessary condition for collective action and social resilience. While contemporary security strategies favor a “whole-of-society” approach, active citizen engagement is only possible when individuals feel secure enough to cooperate rather than panic. Ultimately, eroding security weakens social cohesion and amplifies instability.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Masumoto Kiyoshi [AGU]
■15:30-16:00 Final Session: Academic and Institutional Responses to Environmental Challenges
Prof. Ewa Krogulec (UW Vice Rector for Development)
Prof. Ishida Hiroyuki, Prof. Date Naoyuki (Director of the Library), Mr. Hatanaka Taishi (SANDS (SIPEC and SDGs), a student organization of the School of International Politics, Economics and Communication, AGU) [AGU]
◇Facilitator: Prof. Sueda Kiyoko [AGU]
■16:15-17:05 Roundtable Discussion and Open Discussion with the Audience
■17:05-17:15 Concluding Remarks
Prof. Agata Dziewulska (Rector’s Plenipotentiary for the ‘Green Thinking Matter’: Platform for Dialogue) & Dr. Katarzyna Starecka (Coordinator of the Polish-Japanese Academic Collaboration Platform)
Prof. Warita Satoshi (AGU Vice President for Strategic Planning) & Prof. Koh Shinji (Leader of Subcommittee on Building an International Collaborative Research Platform)
【取材に関する問い合わせ先】
青山学院大学 政策・企画部 大学広報課
TEL： 03-3409-8159
取材申し込みフォーム： http://www.aoyama.ac.jp/companies/interview.html
【リリース発信元】 大学プレスセンター https://www.u-presscenter.jp/
森と野から、水とエネルギーへ
今日、人間は気候変動、生物多様性の喪失などの深刻な環境危機に直面している。これを乗り越えるために学際的・国際的な智慧の結集が必要である。本シンポジウムでは、青山学院大学とポーランドのワルシャワ大学がそれぞれ進めてきた独自な環境学の成果を共有し、協力し合いながら環境危機に対処するための方途を探る。具体的には、両校の環境学が強みとする4つのテーマについて、環境問題の社会的側面も視野に入れながら、両校の研究者によるパネル発表を行う。また、両校の環境課題への取り組みも紹介する。
Today, humanity faces serious environmental crises such as climate change and biodiversity loss. To address these challenges, it is essential to bring together interdisciplinary and international expertise. This symposium aims to share the distinctive achievements in environmental studies at Aoyama Gakuin University and the University of Warsaw, and to explore ways of addressing environmental challenges through cooperation between the two universities. More specifically, researchers from both universities will hold panel discussions on four themes in which the two institutions have particular strengths in environmental studies, while also taking into account the social dimensions of environmental issues. In addition, the symposium will also introduce environmental initiatives and sustainability efforts undertaken by both universities.
【概要】
テーマ：森と野から、水とエネルギーへ。日本とポーランドの研究者が、人文科学・社会科学・自然科学を横断し、環境思想の新たな可能性を探る。
日時：2026年7月18日（土）10：00〜17：15（開場9：30）
場所：青山キャンパス 14号館（総研ビル）12階 大会議室
開催方法：対面、オンライン
言語：英語、日本語 ※同時通訳あり
参加対象：環境学と環境危機に関心を持つ学内外の研究者、学生、一般の方
参加方法：要参加登録、無料 ※リンク先からお申し込みください。https://amarys-jtb.jp/agu/
後援：ワルシャワ大学、駐日ポーランド共和国大使館、ポーランド広報文化センター、国際交流基金、青山学院大学 国際化推進機構・統合研究機構
【プログラム】
-日本語プログラム-
■9：30 開場
■10：00〜10：10 開会挨拶
内田達也（青山学院大学 広報及び国際連携担当副学長、国際政治経済学部 国際経済学科教授）
クログレツ・エヴァ（ワルシャワ大学 開発担当副学長、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム代表、地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
■10：10〜11：25 パネルディスカッション１【日本とポーランドの環境思想】
小松靖彦（青山学院大学 文学部 日本文学科教授）
ミツキェヴィチやトカルチュク、『萬葉集』『源氏物語』、国木田独歩『武蔵野』などにおける空間表象を通じて、自然と人間の中間領域の意義を再考します。
＜ポーランドの森、日本の野：文学を通して自然と人間の中間領域を考える＞
スタレツカ・カタジナ（ワルシャワ大学アジア・アフリカ文化学部准教授、ポーランド・日本学術協力プラットフォーム・コーディネーター）
19世以来、ポーランドと日本の森林が、集合的記憶とナショナル・アイデンティティをめぐって争われてきた空間であることを考察します。両国の環境危機への対応を決定する政治的、社会経済的要素を中心に、近代化の各段階における生態学的思考と森林管理の変遷をたどります。
＜記憶の風景としての森林：近代化におけるポーランドと日本のナショナル・アイデンティティと自然保護＞
ヅィホゥ・マルチン（ワルシャワ大学植物園園長、生物学部教授）
植物園の第一の使命は植物の多様性を保全することですが、しばしば一般の人々とアカデミアを繋ぐ役割も果たしています。この報告では科学を社会に伝える上での課題を探ります。
＜使命と責任 : 植物園の語りにみる生物多様性保全＞
◇ファシリテーター：鳥越けい子（青山学院大学名誉教授）
■11：35〜12：30 パネルディスカッション２【日本・ポーランド 水をめぐる対話】
三條和博（青山学院大学 経済学部教授）
日本人が水に対して何を期待しているのか、そしてその期待の特徴とはどのようなものであるかについて、様々な視点から探っていきます。
＜日本人が水に求めるもの＞
マグヌシェフスキ・アルトゥル（ワルシャワ大学地理・地域研究学部 水文学部門教授・部門長）
ポーランドは地形や気候の条件によって、水力発電の潜在的能力が限られています。貯水池と発電所の開発は20世紀初頭に始まり、1970年代にピークを迎えました。今後の成長の焦点となっているのは、揚水発電所によるエネルギー貯蔵です。再生可能エネルギーを利用しているとはいえ、その環境への影響は無視できません。
＜ポーランドの水力発電と人工貯水池整備：歴史的視点と今後の計画＞
◇ファシリテーター：堀江正伸（青山学院大学 地球社会共生学部教授）
■13：30〜14：25 パネルディスカッション３【日本とポーランドから未来のエネルギーを展望する】
ポロフスカ・ドロタ（ワルシャワ大学 地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
＜ポーランドのエネルギー転換における再生可能エネルギーの重要性：環境要因による可能性と制約＞
石河泰明（青山学院大学 理工学部 電気電子工学科教授）
太陽光発電は再生可能エネルギーとしての利点がある一方で、景観・自然環境・資源利用との調和が重要視されています。本発表では、これらに向けた技術的な取り組みについてご紹介します。
＜環境調和に向けた太陽光発電の技術的取り組み＞
◇ファシリテーター：石田博之（青山学院大学 社会情報学部教授）
■14：35〜15：30 パネルディスカッション４【社会・環境・持続可能性】
松本茂（青山学院大学 経済学部 経済学科教授）
先進国における急速な人口動態の変化は、家庭のエネルギー消費にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか。本発表では、日本および欧州のデータに基づく調査結果を紹介します。
＜人口動態の変化と家庭のエネルギー消費＞
ジェヴルスカ・アガタ（ワルシャワ大学「Green Thinking Matter―対話のためのプラットフォーム」学長特命担当、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム副代表、ヨーロッパセンター教授）
集団行動とソーシャル・レリジエンスにとって不可欠な条件として、安心感の価値を考察します。現代の安全保障戦略では「社会全体によるアプローチ」が重視されていますが、個人がパニックに陥らずに、互いに協力できる安心感を持てた場合にのみ、市民の積極的な参加が可能です。最終的に、安全の喪失は社会的結束を弱め、不安定さを増幅することになります。
＜社会における安心感の価値：ポーランドと日本＞
◇ファシリテーター：升本潔（青山学院大学 地球社会共生学部教授）
■15：30〜16：00 最終セッション【青山学院大学とワルシャワ大学の環境課題への取り組み】
クログレツ・エヴァ（ワルシャワ大学 開発担当副学長、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム代表、地質学部水文地質学・地球物理学講座教授）
石田博之（青山学院大学 社会情報学部教授）、伊達直之（青山学院大学 図書館長、文学部 英米文学科教授）、畑中太志（国際政治経済学部学生団体SANDS（Sipec and SDGs））
◇ファシリテーター：末田清子（青山学院副院長、国際政治経済学部 国際コミュニケーション学科教授）
■16：15〜17：05 全体討論
■17：05〜17：15 閉会挨拶
ジェヴルスカ・アガタ（ワルシャワ大学「Green Thinking Matter―対話のためのプラットフォーム」学長特命担当、学長直属エコロジー・気候危機対策チーム副代表、ヨーロッパセンター教授）
スタレツカ・カタジナ（ワルシャワ大学 アジア・アフリカ文化学部准教授、ポーランド・日本学術協力プラットフォーム・コーディネーター）
割田聖史（青山学院大学 将来構想担当副学長、文学部 史学科教授）
黄晋二（青山学院大学国際共同研究プラットフォーム構築部会リーダー、理工学部長、電気電子工学科教授）
※以上、敬称略
-English program-
■9:30 Door Open
■10:00-10:10 Opening Address
Prof. Uchida Tatsuya (AGU Vice President for Public Relations and International Collaboration)
Prof. Ewa Krogulec (UW Vice Rector for Development; Chair of the Rector’s Team for Ecology and Climate Crisis at UW)
■10:10-11:25 Panel 1: Environmental Thought in Japan and Poland: Comparative Perspectives
Prof. Komatsu Yasuhiko [AGU]
The Forests of Poland and the Fields of Japan: Reflecting on the Space Between Nature and Humanity Through Literature
・This presentation reconsiders the significance of the interstitial space between nature and humanity through works by Mickiewicz, Tokarczuk, the Man’yōshū, The Tale of Genji, and Kunikida Doppo’s Musashino.
Dr. Katarzyna Starecka [UW]
Forests as Mnemonic Landscapes: National Identity and Nature Conservation in Modernizing Poland and Japan
・This presentation examines the forest in Poland and Japan as a contested space of collective memory and national identity since the 19th century. It traces the evolution of ecological thought and forestry management amidst successive stages of modernization, focusing on political and socio-economic determinants of both nations' responses to environmental crises.
Prof. Marcin Zych [UW]
Between Mission and Responsibility: Biodiversity Conservation in the Narrative of Botanical Gardens
・Although the primary mission of botanic gardens is to conserve plant biodiversity, these institutions often also serve as a link between the public and academia. This presentation will explore the challenges of communicating science to society.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Torigoe Keiko [AGU]
■11:35-12:30 Panel 2: Water in Japan and Poland: Resources, Culture, and Environment
Prof. Sanjō Kazuhiro [AGU]
What Japanese People Seek in Water
・This presentation attempts to explore, from various perspectives, what Japanese people expect from water and the characteristics of those expectations.
Prof. Artur Magnuszewski [UW]
Hydropower Energy and Artificial Reservoirs Development in Poland: Historical Perspective and Future Plans
・Poland has limited hydropower potential due to its relief and climate. The development of reservoirs and power plants began in the early 20th century, peaking in the 1970s. Future growth focuses on energy storage via pumped-storage plants. Although relying on a renewable source, their environmental impact cannot be neglected.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Horie Masanobu [AGU]
■13:30-14:25 Panel 3: Future Energy Perspectives in Japan and Poland
Prof. Dorota Porowska [UW]
The Importance of Renewable Energy Sources in Poland's Energy Transformation: Opportunities and Limitations Resulting from Environmental Conditions
・Over the last 20 years, Poland has significantly increased its use of renewable energy. Investments in wind, solar, and geothermal energy depend on environmental factors and are viable only in specific regions. Future challenges include developing nuclear power, small modular reactors, and energy storage. Meeting energy demands requires new technologies supported by scientific research.
Prof. Ishikawa Yasuaki [AGU]
Technological Initiatives for Environmental Harmony in Photovoltaics
・While photovoltaics offers the advantages of being a renewable energy source, it is also important to ensure that it harmonizes with the landscape, the natural environment, and resource utilization. This presentation will introduce technological initiatives aimed at addressing these issues.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Ishida Hiroyuki [AGU]
■14:35-15:30 Panel 4: Society, Environment, and Sustainability in Japan and Poland
Prof. Matsumoto Shigeru [AGU]
Demographic Change and Household Energy Consumption
・How do rapid demographic changes in developed countries affect household energy consumption? This presentation introduces findings based on data from Japan and Europe.
Prof. Agata Dziewulska [UW]
The Value of the Sense of Security in Society - Poland and Japan
・This presentation explores the value of a sense of security as a necessary condition for collective action and social resilience. While contemporary security strategies favor a “whole-of-society” approach, active citizen engagement is only possible when individuals feel secure enough to cooperate rather than panic. Ultimately, eroding security weakens social cohesion and amplifies instability.
◇Facilitator: Prof. Masumoto Kiyoshi [AGU]
■15:30-16:00 Final Session: Academic and Institutional Responses to Environmental Challenges
Prof. Ewa Krogulec (UW Vice Rector for Development)
Prof. Ishida Hiroyuki, Prof. Date Naoyuki (Director of the Library), Mr. Hatanaka Taishi (SANDS (SIPEC and SDGs), a student organization of the School of International Politics, Economics and Communication, AGU) [AGU]
◇Facilitator: Prof. Sueda Kiyoko [AGU]
■16:15-17:05 Roundtable Discussion and Open Discussion with the Audience
■17:05-17:15 Concluding Remarks
Prof. Agata Dziewulska (Rector’s Plenipotentiary for the ‘Green Thinking Matter’: Platform for Dialogue) & Dr. Katarzyna Starecka (Coordinator of the Polish-Japanese Academic Collaboration Platform)
Prof. Warita Satoshi (AGU Vice President for Strategic Planning) & Prof. Koh Shinji (Leader of Subcommittee on Building an International Collaborative Research Platform)
【取材に関する問い合わせ先】
青山学院大学 政策・企画部 大学広報課
TEL： 03-3409-8159
取材申し込みフォーム： http://www.aoyama.ac.jp/companies/interview.html
【リリース発信元】 大学プレスセンター https://www.u-presscenter.jp/