5月27日、とんでもなく恐ろしくて、とてつもなく美しい自然現象がロンドンなどイギリス各地の夜空を飾った。

その自然現象とは“雷”だ。SNSには数々の美しい写真や動画が投稿されている。

There’s a massive storm over Crowborough, East Sussex tonight. The #lightning is taking my breath away. pic.twitter.com/qKKijR97sx - Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 26, 2018

Travel The World 🌍さん(@patrickgather)がシェアした投稿 - 2018年 5月月27日午前2時30分PDT

#lightning storms in the southeast tonight. Captured this over 10 mins from back garden. #Thunderstorms Bed? Naaaaa! pic.twitter.com/3QrHw1MdP9 - Fusional (@Fusionators) May 27, 2018

Well the #thunder #lightning and heavy rain has hit #Eton & #Windsor with a bang crash and wallop - if this #thunderstorm continues its going to be a long, hot & sleepless night! As much as I love watching #thunderstorms I need my sleep too! pic.twitter.com/GnQAPfHEVc

- James Leslie (@etonjamesleslie) May 26, 2018

So I got this picture of the lightning over South West London and jumped for joy #lightning pic.twitter.com/KQV1cpJy0f

- Nitai Levi (@NitaiLevi) May 27, 2018

A few pics on my phone from the storm that just went through #Lightning pic.twitter.com/s71FCY74XB - Adam Spink (@adamspink) May 26, 2018

▼午前3時にバーミンガムの自宅から撮影した8枚の写真を合成したというもの

Tim Cornbillさん(@timcornbill)がシェアした投稿 - 2018年 5月月26日午後11時57分PDT

6万を超える雷が発生

イギリス国内で起こった落雷は、イギリス気象庁によると「24時間で6万以上」とのこと。

「ずっとロンドンで暮らしているがこんなのは初めてだ」「窓辺で雷をずっと見ている人って他にいる？」「寝なきゃいけないけど、寝てる場合じゃない」など、ロンドンやその近郊で見られたこの雷を楽しんだ人の声が多い。

投稿を見る限り、場所によって異なるようだが、10〜30分ほどこういった雷が見られたそうだ。