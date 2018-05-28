5月27日、とんでもなく恐ろしくて、とてつもなく美しい自然現象がロンドンなどイギリス各地の夜空を飾った。

その自然現象とは“雷”だ。SNSには数々の美しい写真や動画が投稿されている。

▼午前3時にバーミンガムの自宅から撮影した8枚の写真を合成したというもの

Tim Cornbillさん(@timcornbill)がシェアした投稿 -

6万を超える雷が発生

イギリス国内で起こった落雷は、イギリス気象庁によると「24時間で6万以上」とのこと。

「ずっとロンドンで暮らしているがこんなのは初めてだ」「窓辺で雷をずっと見ている人って他にいる？」「寝なきゃいけないけど、寝てる場合じゃない」など、ロンドンやその近郊で見られたこの雷を楽しんだ人の声が多い。

投稿を見る限り、場所によって異なるようだが、10〜30分ほどこういった雷が見られたそうだ。