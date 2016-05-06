これは惚れるDIY力。俳優トム・レンクの妙再現度セレブパロ写真シリーズ
アメリカのドラマ『バフィー 〜恋する十字架〜』などに出演する俳優トム・レンクのInstagramがザワついてます。
レッドカーペットのセレブに彼自身が扮したパロディ写真が大人気なんです。ガムテープやアルミホイル、ブルーシートなどを使ったDIY技を駆使して、セレブのドレスをチープに再現しているのがジワジワ来ます。
シャーリーズ・セロンの豪華なイヤリングは、スプーンにコインで再現！
__preserve_Instagram__
スーパーボウルのガガ様。衣装は紙皿でできています。
エマ・ロバーツのセクシーなトップスは、黒ガムテープよ。
Get that @ladygaga #sydneyoperahouse shoulder pad #superbowl #LenkLewkForLess with @hanes_underware ($6.99 at @marshalls), glitter, HAWT GLEW, ribbon, pipe cleaner, @warbyparker glasses case, PAPYER PLAYTZ: $FREE from my HAUS (except for the tighty whiteys! I'm wearing all 3 pair here at the same time BTW). TACKLE MOAR when you DEW LESS with the #LenkLewkForLess! Be sure to watch me @instagram Live my @grammy @enews Red Carpet LEWKS RIGHT HERE ON @instagram live this Sunday!!!
ブリトニー・スピアーズの劣化ぶりがすごい。
And we are LIIIIIVE for the #Oscars on the #ERedCarpet, adjacent. AKA my HAUS. Special thanks to @emmaroberts for this hawt, hawt #LenkLewkForLess with black duct tape, pipe cleaners, silver Mylar balloon, cumberbund a @swiffer skirt (left over from a previous LEWK)a frozen food tray KLUTCH! #emmaroberts I always prefer to be the Emma who's NOT nominated. Nominate LESS and win MOAR.
アンジェラ・サラフィアンの横がぱっくりセクシードレスパロディ。いろいろひどい。
Get that Brit Brit KRYSMUHS in the summer #LenkLewkForLess! STAHKINGS, GYFT bows, faux HALLEBERRY twigs: $FREE from a box of KRYSMUHS stuff in the garage. PANEE hose and bra (now permanently covered in red glitter, it's ok, it's on theme for @shaniatwain's most recent tour, I'll send to her costumer) Always $FREE from my costume bin. Dance Belt: $FREE from my days in @rockofagesmusical on BRAWDWAY. Britney's LEWK is barely there, but GEEZUZ, so's my budget! Skimp MOAR and wear LESS, with @britneyspears and #LenkLewkForLess. #hausholdhifashun #mickeymausonthecrotch
ビヨンセの豪華なヘアードレスは鉛筆。ゴージャスなイヤリングはCDとレモン。
Category iiiiiiiis: #sidethigh, #sidebooty, #sideboob, #SIDEBAWDEE, #sideeye, SIDE EVERTYTHING! SIDE ON THE SIDE. SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM. I'LL TAKE ONE OF EVERYTHING ON THE SIIIIIIDE. Get that @enews @angelasarafyan of #westworld #LenkLewkForLess with a pair of white tights: $FREE FROM MY HAUS. FASHUN IS ALWAYS SERVED ON THE SIDE AND AS THE MAIN DISH AT #LenkLewkForLess. #modestypouch DRESSing on the SIDE PLEASE.
グラミー賞授賞式に登場したシーロー・グリーンの別人格ことGnarly Davidson（via LA Times）。金ぴかにすればいいってもんじゃ…略。
#queenb 4 President. Get that @beyonce @houseofmalakai @grammysawards2017 #LenkLewkForLess with pencils, fake flowers covered in glitter, CD's, fake lemon slices, plastic hose, ribbon, and a paper plate: $FREE from my HAUS. SERIOUSLY THO this Presidents' Day, get yourself a KWEEN! #beyonceforpresident BEYONCÉ IS FASHUN ROYALTY AND I BOW DOWN! (@Beyoncé's custom headpiece and jewelry by @houseofmalakai and dress by @peter_dundas)
サラ・ジェシカ・パーカーの髪の毛はパスタでできている…。
ストール1枚でセレブのドレスは再現できる。こちらはダイアン・クルーガー。
category iiiiiiiiiis: #ediblearrangements GET THE #lenklewkforless with this #edibleSJP LEWK. Isn't it DELISHYUS?! Hair: Penne, Rigatoni, & Ziti pasta. Cameo necklace: Rice cake, blue @frootloopsus, dehydrated blueberries & tortilla. Jacket and top: #missionflourtortillas with @nillawafers. Smokey Eye: crushed reduced fat (THIS IS FASHUN) @oreo cookies (I'm not even kidding) total cost with @vons #Pavillions saving card: $31.67 Total savings: $6.12 #metgala2016 @metmuseum I think @sarahjessicaparker looked GORJ and loved the story of her LEWK and also ARE WE RELATED?! #angelhairpasta #pastawig
トム・レンクのゆかいなパロディ、続きは@tommylenkでどうぞ。
image: @tommylenk
source: @tommylenk via dyt, LA Times
（mayumine）