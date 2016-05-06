アメリカのドラマ『バフィー 〜恋する十字架〜』などに出演する俳優トム・レンクのInstagramがザワついてます。

レッドカーペットのセレブに彼自身が扮したパロディ写真が大人気なんです。ガムテープやアルミホイル、ブルーシートなどを使ったDIY技を駆使して、セレブのドレスをチープに再現しているのがジワジワ来ます。


シャーリーズ・セロンの豪華なイヤリングは、スプーンにコインで再現！


__preserve_Instagram__


スーパーボウルのガガ様。衣装は紙皿でできています。



エマ・ロバーツのセクシーなトップスは、黒ガムテープよ。



ブリトニー・スピアーズの劣化ぶりがすごい。



アンジェラ・サラフィアンの横がぱっくりセクシードレスパロディ。いろいろひどい。



ビヨンセの豪華なヘアードレスは鉛筆。ゴージャスなイヤリングはCDとレモン。



グラミー賞授賞式に登場したシーロー・グリーンの別人格ことGnarly Davidson（via LA Times）。金ぴかにすればいいってもんじゃ…略。



サラ・ジェシカ・パーカーの髪の毛はパスタでできている…。



ストール1枚でセレブのドレスは再現できる。こちらはダイアン・クルーガー。



トム・レンクのゆかいなパロディ、続きは@tommylenkでどうぞ。

ダサかっこいい…紫外線を感知して自在に開閉するヒーロー・サングラス

image: @tommylenk
source: @tommylenk via dyt, LA Times

（mayumine）