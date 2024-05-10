Windows 11のスタートメニューに天気や株価などを表示するウィジェットを追加する機能をMicrosoftがテスト中
Windows 11 Insider Preview BuildのBuild 26212で、スタートメニューの横に天気や株価などの情報を表示する「スタートメニューコンパニオン」と呼ばれる機能のテストが実施されています。
Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 Start menu with floating widgets - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/9/24153058/microsoft-windows-11-start-menu-companions
Windowsの新機能を追いかけているAlbacore氏は2024年5月10日に、Windows 11 Insider Preview BuildのBuild 26212において「スタートメニューコンパニオン」という機能が追加されていることを発見しました。
It's time for the Start menu to become extensible!✨
Windows 11 β build 26212 quietly introduces support for "Start Menu Companions." They're apps that provide Adaptive Cards which display on a floating island (docked ➡️ or ⬅️) alongside Start
Used Widgets data as a quick demo ???? pic.twitter.com/FddrpC99h3— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) May 9, 2024
Albacore氏によると、スタートメニューコンパニオンを導入するとスタートメニューの隣に「アダプティブカード」と呼ばれるパネルが追加され、天気や株価などのウィジェットを配置することが可能になります。
アダプティブカードはスタートメニューの左右どちらでも追加することが可能です。右側に配置するとこんな感じ。
左側に配置されたアダプティブカード。
スタートメニューコンパニオンはWindows 11の「設定」で、有効・無効を切り替えることが可能です。また、複数のコンパニオンをインストールすることも可能で、カスタマイズのために提供者のサイトへのリンクも表示されるそうです。
You'll be able to configure Companions through the Settings > Personalization > Start. It features a list of installed Companions with on/off toggles as well as a link to the provider's site for customization (similar to Widgets, it's very web centric). Dock side is up to the dev— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) May 9, 2024
海外メディアのThe Vergeは「スタートメニューコンパニオンがこのまま正式実装された場合、Windows 10で削除された『ライブタイル』の埋め合わせになる可能性があります」と指摘しています。「ライブタイル」とは、Windows 8に導入された機能で、スタートメニューを開くことでニュースや写真、アプリ内のコンテンツなどを一目で確認することが可能でした。しかし、ライブタイルは2020年に実施されたWindows 10のアップデートで廃止されています。
Windows 10の「ライブタイル」機能が廃止へ - GIGAZINE
このほかにAlbacore氏は、設定画面で検索結果が見つからない場合、Copilotにヘルプを依頼する機能のテストが実施されていることも報告しています。
Another piece of new-ish functionality in Settings is the ability to ask Copilot ✨ for help in case the inbox database has no result for your query ????
In case you don't have the option yet and would like to use it, enable feature ID 49445394 pic.twitter.com/inK8AWVkNH— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) May 9, 2024