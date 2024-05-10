Windows 11 Insider Preview BuildのBuild 26212で、スタートメニューの横に天気や株価などの情報を表示する「スタートメニューコンパニオン」と呼ばれる機能のテストが実施されています。

Windowsの新機能を追いかけているAlbacore氏は2024年5月10日に、Windows 11 Insider Preview BuildのBuild 26212において「スタートメニューコンパニオン」という機能が追加されていることを発見しました。





Albacore氏によると、スタートメニューコンパニオンを導入するとスタートメニューの隣に「アダプティブカード」と呼ばれるパネルが追加され、天気や株価などのウィジェットを配置することが可能になります。

アダプティブカードはスタートメニューの左右どちらでも追加することが可能です。右側に配置するとこんな感じ。



左側に配置されたアダプティブカード。



スタートメニューコンパニオンはWindows 11の「設定」で、有効・無効を切り替えることが可能です。また、複数のコンパニオンをインストールすることも可能で、カスタマイズのために提供者のサイトへのリンクも表示されるそうです。





海外メディアのThe Vergeは「スタートメニューコンパニオンがこのまま正式実装された場合、Windows 10で削除された『ライブタイル』の埋め合わせになる可能性があります」と指摘しています。「ライブタイル」とは、Windows 8に導入された機能で、スタートメニューを開くことでニュースや写真、アプリ内のコンテンツなどを一目で確認することが可能でした。しかし、ライブタイルは2020年に実施されたWindows 10のアップデートで廃止されています。

このほかにAlbacore氏は、設定画面で検索結果が見つからない場合、Copilotにヘルプを依頼する機能のテストが実施されていることも報告しています。