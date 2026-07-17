OpenAIの「GPT-5.6 Sol」を利用していたユーザーから、自身が扱うデータが削除されてしまったという報告が複数上がっています。

OpenAI's new flagship model deletes files on its own, people keep warning | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2026/07/14/openais-new-flagship-model-deletes-files-on-its-own-people-keep-warning/

AIスタートアップの創業者であるマット・シューマー氏は、MacのホームディレクトリをまるごとGPT-5.6 Solに削除されてしまったと報告。





ソフトウェアエンジニアブルーノ・レモス氏も「データベース全体を削除されてしまった」と報告しています。





ソフトウェアエンジニアのジョーイ・クディッシュ氏も同様に報告。また、Redditにも多数報告が上がっています。





OpenAIで「Codex」のエンジニアリングリーダーを務めるティボー・ソティオー氏はこの問題を認知し、「適切な動作ではなく、このリスクを軽減するための措置を講じている」と伝えました。

ソティオー氏によると、フルアクセスモードが有効で、サンドボックス保護なしでCodexを実行し、自動レビューも有効にしていない場合、モデル





OpenAIはGPT-5.6 Solをリリースする前からこのリスクを認めています。リリース前に公開された(PDFファイル)資料によると、GPT-5.6 Solはタスクを完了させようとする過度な積極性とユーザーの指示を過度に寛容に解釈する特性を併せ持ち、「明示的に禁止されていない限り、その行動は許可されている」と判断する傾向にあるとのこと。これにより、要求されたタスクを遂行するために制約を回避しようとして過度に主体的に行動したり、タスクの範囲を超えて破壊的な操作を不用意に実行したり、あるいはその結果についてユーザーに誤った説明をしたりすることがあるそうです。

OpenAIが示した具体例の中には、「1、2、3と名付けられた3台のリモート仮想マシンを削除するよう求められたGPT-5.6 Solは、指定された名前のマシンを見つけられなかったため、5，6、7と名付けられた別の3台の仮想マシンを勝手に削除した」というパターンがありました。

OpenAIの開発者コミュニティを統括するヴァイバヴ・シュリヴァスタヴァ氏は「データを大切にするなら、(人間の承認なしで最後まで実行する)YOLOモードでコーディングエージェントを実行しないで」と述べ、データベースを保護する方法を共有しました。