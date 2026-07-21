Claude Fable 5に匹敵する性能の中華AI「Kimi K3」が人気すぎてGPUが足りなくなり新規サブスク加入を一時停止する事態に、「Anthropicよりマシな対応」という声も
中国企業のMoonshot AIは日本時間の2026年7月17日に自社製AIモデル「Kimi K3」をリリースしました。Kimi K3は一部のベンチマークテストでClaude Fable 5を超えており、大きな注目を集めたのですが、需要が大きすぎることからサービス展開が困難となり、サブスクリプションサービスの新規加入が一時停止される事態となっています。
Kimi K3 has received far more love than we expected, and our GPUs are feeling it.
Over the past 48 hours, demand has pushed close to the limits of our current capacity. To protect the experience of existing subscribers, we're temporarily pausing new subscriptions and…— Kimi.ai (@Kimi_Moonshot) July 19, 2026
Kimi K3はパラメーター数2.8兆、コンテキストウィンドウ100万トークンの大型モデルで、複数のテストで最先端クローズドモデルのClaude Fable 5やGPT-5.6 Solを上回るスコアを記録しています。Kimi K3はオープンモデルとして公開されているほか、サブスクリプションサービスやAPI経由での製品展開も行われています。
GPT-5.6 Solに匹敵する中国製AIモデル「Kimi K3」が登場、2.8兆パラメーターの超大型オープンモデル - GIGAZINE
公式Xアカウントによると、Kimi K3の需要は予想を上回っており、発表から48時間でMoonshot AIのGPU容量では対応しきれなくなったとのこと。Moonshot AIは既存のサブスクリプションサービス加入者の体験を重視するために新規サブスクリプション契約を一時停止しました。Moonshot AIの料金ページを確認すると、すべてのプランが「Sold out(売り切れ)」となっています。
中国ではNVIDIAの高性能AIチップの輸入が禁止されており、DeepSeekなどの中国企業のAIサービスについても「リリース直後に接続が不安定になる」という問題が指摘されてきました。インターネット上には「AlibabaがMoonshot AIの主要な投資家であり、KimiシリーズはAlibaba CloudのGPU容量をQwenシリーズと奪い合う関係にある」という指摘が投稿されています。
Alibaba is a major investor of Moonshot. Kimi, in turn, uses a big chunk of AliCloud GPUs (oftentimes competing away Qwen team's resources)
10 days ago, Alibaba previewed quarterly earnings saying AliCloud is growing 40+%. This was ofc before K3
Could be a monster quarter for… https://t.co/FdMGQKLsqU— Kevin S. Xu (@kevinsxu) July 19, 2026
また、Microsoftに所属するAI研究者のNicolas Bustamante氏はGPU不足が中国だけでなく世界規模の問題になっていると指摘しており、GPUだけでなくAIデータセンターの「土地」「許可」「電力」「チップ」「建設」「冷却」といったあらゆる部分に不足が生じていると述べています。
Guys, the world is so compute constrained. I honestly don’t understand how anyone can think otherwise.
Almost nobody is seriously using AI today, and we’re already hitting capacity. Everything is a bottleneck: land for data centers, permits, electricity, grid connections, chips,… https://t.co/Qk0pTn4xTq— Nicolas Bustamante (@nicbstme) July 19, 2026
Moonshot AIの「新規加入を停止する」という対応について、「Anthropicの『新規ユーザーを増やすために既存ユーザーの使用量を削減する』という対応より優れている」という声もあります。
2 types of companies when they run out of compute to serve new customers -
> Moonshot - stops new revenue. no lag for existing customers.
> Anthropic - cuts 50% usage of existing customers to serve new ones
that tells you everything you need to know why anthropic hates open… https://t.co/lUuAD24YyB— Dev Shah (@0xDevShah) July 19, 2026
なお、海外メディアのThe Informationは関係筋からの情報として「Moonshot AIが香港市場へのIPOに向けて投資家からの承認を求める手続きを開始した」と報じています。