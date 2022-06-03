「ハリー・ポッター」マルフォイの「超ダンディな現在」にファン驚愕…圧巻の19万「いいね！」
いつの間にか、超ダンディになっていた
かつて世界一有名だった「いじめっ子」は、ダンディな英国紳士へと成長した。
映画「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズでドラコ・マルフォイを演じたトム・フェルトン（34）がみずからのInstagramを更新したのは、6月1日のこと。
ダンディになったトム・フェルトンの現在（公式Instagram：@t22felton より）
このほど公開されたのは、メイク中と思しきトムの写真だ。髭を生やしてシャツの胸元が少し開いている男前なビジュアルは、かつてマルフォイを演じていた美少年と同じ人物とは思えない。シリーズ第一作『ハリー・ポッターと賢者の石』の公開から今年で21年が経過したが、まさに時の流れを感じさせる一枚となっている。
彼の変貌ぶりとダンディな現在の姿には多くのハリポタファンも驚いたようで、この投稿には19万以上の「いいね！」が押され、コメント欄には
「超かっこいい…」
「最高すぎるでしょ！」
「抱きつきたいほどセクシー」
など、トムの予想外の成長ぶりに歓喜するフォロワーの声が多数寄せられている。
「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズ終了後も数々のドラマや映画に出演してきたトムだが、やはりマルフォイのイメージが強烈だったからかヒールな役どころを演じる機会が多かった。しかし「ハリー役のダニエル・ラドクリフと再共演するときは、彼が悪役で自分はヒーローがいい」と話すなど、俳優として幅を広げるのにも余念がない。この先どんなキャリアを積み重ねていくのか、今から楽しみだ。
