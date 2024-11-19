【T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition】11月19日 発売価格：20,900円

Thrustmasterは、Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC用フライトスティック「T.Flight Hotas One Microsoft Flight Simulator Edition」を11月19日に発売する。価格は20,900円。

本商品は、フライトシミュレーター「Microsoft Flight Simulator」シリーズの公式ライセンスを取得したフライトスティック。現在販売中の「T.Flight Hotas One」をベースにカラーをホワイトへ変更しているほか、「Microsoft Flight Simulator」シリーズのロゴがデザインされている。

本体にはジョイスティックとスロットルを1つずつ搭載し、全14個のボタンと1個のクイックリリーストリガー、多方向ハットスイッチが搭載されている。ジョイスティック部とスロットル部は脱着可能で、プレーヤーの環境に応じてプレイスタイルを変えることができる。別売りの「Thrustmaster TFRP」や「S.M.A.R.T. ラダーペダル」との互換性も備えており、本格的なフライトを気軽に楽しめるフライトスティックに仕上がっている。

(C) 2024 Guillemot Corporation S.A. All rights reserved. Thrustmaster(R) is a registered trademark of Guillemot Corporation S.A. All other trademarks and brand names are hereby acknowledged and are the property of their respective owners. Photos and illustrations not binding. Contents, design and specifications are subject to change without notice and may vary from one country to another.