What is THE REGENERATIVE COMPANY? - An Overview of an Expanding Movement, from its Three Principles to its Business Areas

In anticipation of the continuing growth of new movement that WIRED magazine has dubbed “the Regenerative Company”-a movement aimed at revitalizing connections between people, society, ecosystems, and economic systems through economic activities-we have put together the following article in an effort to explain the overall Regenerative Company concept, from our definition of the word regenerative in this context to the three important principles that characterize regenerative companies.