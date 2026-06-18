【「Call of Duty: Black Ops」2作の移植】 6月18日 発表

Treyarchは、「Call of Duty: Black Ops」および「Black Ops 2」のプレイステーション移植版を発売すると6月18日に発表した。

本作はIron Galaxy Studiosの協力によるものだとしている。PS5への移植と見る意見が多く、最新ハードで遊べるのはうれしい。キャンペーンやマルチプレイ、ゾンビモードも含むという。

「Call of Duty: Black Ops」は2010年、「Black Ops 2」は2012年に発売。記録に残らない戦史をモチーフに、極秘作戦に投入される兵士の物語を描く。

It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 - Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

(C) 2010 Activision Publishing, Inc. Activision and Call of Duty are registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. This product contains software technology licensed from Id Software (“Id Technology”). Id Technology (C) 1999-2010 Id Software, Inc. The ratings icon is a registered trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

(C) 2012 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All rights reserved. The ratings icon is a registered trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.