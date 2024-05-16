『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』11月15日発売決定 ─ 安土桃山時代の日本が舞台、伊賀出身の忍と弥助が登場
実写映画化も果たした大人気ゲーム『アサシン クリード』シリーズ最新作『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』が2024年11月15日に発売されることが発表された。安土桃山時代の日本が舞台だ。トレーラーも公開されている。
『アサシン クリード オデッセイ』を手掛けたUbisoft Québecが開発を主導する『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』は、プレイヤーを16世紀、安土桃山時代の日本に誘う。
天下統一に向けて戦乱の道を突き進む時代において、新たな勢力の出現や、陰謀をめぐらす異国人たちの存在が、この地を脅かす。本作では、伊賀出身の忍かつアサシンである奈緒江、そして史実に語り継がれている屈強な侍の弥助として、互いに交差するストーリーを辿ることとなる。それぞれの物語を通じて歴史上の重要人物と邂逅し、日本の新たな時代を切り開く二人と運命を共にせよ。
奈緒江と弥助には、固有のクエスト、スキル、武器、ステータスが用意されており、それぞれ異なるプレイスタイルが楽しめる。
奈緒江のステルス、弥助の戦闘能力を使い分け、目標を達成する様々な方法を模索しよう。奈緒江は光や影、音、環境の変化を利用することで敵の目を欺いて隠密活動をすることができる。一方、弥助は敵に囲まれたとしても容赦ない攻撃を繰り出して対峙することが可能。
『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』では、天候や季節によって風景が変化する、広大なオープンワールドを探索する。壮大な城下町や活気あふれる港、平穏な神社、のどかな風景まで、安土桃山時代の日本を、最新のAnvilエンジンと新世代コンソール機のパワーを駆使して生き生きと描く。
この不安定な時代において、情報は重要な役割を果たす。刷新された探索システムの下、プレイヤーは密偵の情報網を構築し、新たなエリアの探索やターゲットの追跡を行う。
また高度な専門スキルやアビリティをもった味方を集め、クエストに協力してもらうこともできる。さらに建設物やレイアウト、装飾品をカスタマイズして自分だけの隠れ家を作り上げよう。隠れ家では新たに加わった味方の訓練も可能だ。
『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』は、9,790円 (税込）にて販売予定。本作の早期購入特典としてボーナスクエスト「三年の恩」が楽しめる。またゴールドエディション、アルティメットエディション、コレクターズエディションには以下の内容が収録される。ゴールドエディション：
ゲーム本編、最大発売3日前のアーリーアクセス、シーズンパス（追加拡張コンテンツx2、追加エリア、キャラクター、ミッション） アルティメットエディション：
ゲーム本編、最大発売3日前のアーリーアクセス、シーズンパス、アルティメットパック（「赫龍 キャラクターパック」奈緒江/弥助の衣装と武具、騎乗動物、「赫龍 隠れ家パック」装飾品、スキルポイントｘ5、「赫龍」フォトフィルター） コレクターズエディション：
ゲーム本編（パッケージ版）、最大発売3日前のアーリーアクセス、シーズンパス＋アルティメットパック プロダクトコード、専用スチールブックケース、奈緒江の刀の鍔（実物大）、ワールドマップ、奈緒江と弥助のフィギュア（40㎝）、コレクターズアートブック(全84ページ)、信条の掛け軸（80x30㎝）、墨絵のリトグラフx2（19x13.5㎝）
『アサシン クリード シャドウズ』のゲームプレイトレーラーの公開は6月を予定。