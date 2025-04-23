124光年先の惑星で生命活動に関連した物質を検出？
6000個近くが確認されている太陽系外惑星。
その1つで、生命活動に関連した物質が見つかったかもしれないとする研究成果を、ケンブリッジ大学の研究者らのチームが発表しました。
惑星の名前は「K2-18b」で、地球からは「しし座」の方向に約124光年離れています。
ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡の観測データを分析した研究チームは、ある2種類の物質（※）のどちらか、あるいは両方が、惑星の大気から検出されたと報告しました。
この2つの物質は、地球では主に生命活動と関連があります。地球外生命探査を一歩進める成果ですが、いくつかの理由から、今の段階では「生命の兆候を見つけた」とは断定できません。
※…ジメチルスルフィドとジメチルジスルフィド。
詳しい内容を知りたい方は、こちらの元記事をぜひご覧ください。
惑星「K2-18b」で生命関連分子を観測？ どのように受け止めれば良いかを解説（2025年4月20日）
文／ソラノサキ 編集／sorae編集部
