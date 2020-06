『ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ』サンサ・スターク役、人種差別についてメッセージを発する

この投稿をInstagramで見る

My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option. While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to - @rachel.cargle @nowhitesaviours @indyamoore @taranajaneen @munroebergdorf @tamikadmallory @the_yvesdropper @kaepernick7 @emmadabiri @thekingcentre @thegreatunlearn @ibramxk #blacklivesmatter