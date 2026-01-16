À¯ÉÜ¤¬¥Í¥Ã¥È¤ò¼×ÃÇ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¤Ç¤ÏP2P¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¥¢¥×¥ê¡Öbitchat¡×¤äVPN¥¢¥×¥ê¤¬Âç¿Íµ¤
Bitchat has become the most downloaded app in Uganda amid a government-ordered nationwide internet shutdown. pic.twitter.com/b6EII1sVOY— calle (@callebtc) January 14, 2026
Bitchat Downloads Spike in Uganda as Government Prepares Internet Shutdown for Election
Uganda votes under internet blackout and police crackdown - RFI
https://www.rfi.fr/en/africa/20260115-uganda-votes-under-internet-blackout-and-police-crackdown
¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¤Ç¤Ï1986Ç¯¤«¤é¥è¥¦¥§¥ê¡¦¥«¥°¥¿¡¦¥à¥»¥Ù¥ËÂçÅýÎÎ¤¬Ä¹´üÀ¯¸¢¤ò°Ý»ý¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢2026Ç¯1·î¤Ë¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤ëÂçÅýÎÎÁª¤Ë¤â½ÐÇÏ¤·¤Æ7ÁªÌÜ¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢Áªµó¤òÁ°¤Ë¡¢¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¹ñÆâ¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥ÈÀÜÂ³¤¬¼×ÃÇ¤µ¤ì¤ë»öÂÖ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
À¯ÉÜ¤Ï¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥È¤ò¼×ÃÇ¤·¤¿ÍýÍ³¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Ö¸í¾ðÊó¤äË½ÎÏ¤ÎÀðÆ°¤¬³È»¶¤µ¤ì¤ë¤Î¤òËÉ¤°¤¿¤á¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥¦¥¬¥ó¥ÀÄÌ¿®°Ñ°÷²ñ¤¬µ¬À©¤ÎÂÐ¾Ý¤È¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ï¸÷¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ð¡¼²óÀþ¤ä¥â¥Ð¥¤¥ë²óÀþ¡¢±ÒÀ±¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥È¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¤ò´Þ¤à¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¡Ö¥Í¥Ã¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¹¤ëµ»½Ñ¡×¤Ç¡¢°ãÈ¿¤¹¤ë¤ÈÈ³¶â¤ä»ö¶È¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹ÇíÃ¥¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤¬¤¢¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¤¿¤À¤·¡¢°ìÉô¤Î½ÅÍ×¸ø¶¦¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¸Â¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï¸¢¸Â¤Î¤¢¤ë¿¦°÷¤À¤±¤¬¥Û¥ï¥¤¥È¥ê¥¹¥È·ÐÍ³¤Ç¥Í¥Ã¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤Ç¤¤ë¾õÂÖ¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥È¥È¥é¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥¯¤Î´Æ»ë¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëNetBlocks¤Ë¤è¤ì¤Ð¡¢ÄÌ¿®¼×ÃÇ¤Ï2026Ç¯1·î13Æü¸á¸å¤«¤é»Ï¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¤¢¤¯¤Þ¤Ç¡Ö¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥È¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤Î¼×ÃÇ¡×¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¡¢²»À¼ÄÌÏÃ¤äSMS¤ÏÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£
⚠️ Confirmed: Live network data show a nation-scale disruption to internet connectivity in #Uganda; the measure comes days ahead of general elections and corresponds to a shutdown notice from the Uganda Communications Commission "to mitigate the rapid spread of misinformation" 📉 pic.twitter.com/01ZGYVRSuG— NetBlocks (@netblocks) January 13, 2026
¤³¤¦¤·¤¿¾õ¶·²¼¤Ç¿Íµ¤¤ò½¸¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤¬¡¢Ãæ±û¥µ¡¼¥Ð¡¼¤ä¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Í¥Ã¥È¤Ø¤ÎÀÜÂ³¤òÉ¬Í×¤È¤·¤Ê¤¤Bluetooth¥Ù¡¼¥¹¤ÎP2P¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¥¢¥×¥ê¡Öbitchat¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£¡Öbitchat¡×¤ÏTwitter¤Î¶¦Æ±ÁÏ¶È¼Ô¤È¤·¤ÆÃÎ¤é¤ì¤ë¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥É¡¼¥·¡¼»á¤¬¼ê¤¬¤±¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢2025Ç¯7·î¤«¤é¥Ù¡¼¥¿¥Æ¥¹¥È¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
TwitterÁÏ¶È¼Ô¤Î¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥É¡¼¥·¡¼¤¬Bluetooth¤ÇP2PÄÌ¿®¤¹¤ë¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¥¢¥×¥ê¡Öbitchat¡×¤ò³«È¯Ãæ¡¢¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥ÈºîÀ®ÉÔÍ×¤ÇWi-Fi¤ä¥â¥Ð¥¤¥ë²óÀþ¤ËÀÜÂ³¤»¤º¤ËÄÌ¿®²ÄÇ½ - GIGAZINE
¥¹¥Þ¥Û¥¢¥×¥ê¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¥Ç¡¼¥¿¤ò°·¤¦AppFigures¤Î¥é¥ó¥¥ó¥°¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢bitchat¤Ï¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¤ÎGoogle Play¤ÈApp Store¤Ç¥Ô¡¼¥¯»þ¤Ë¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì1°Ì¤ò³ÍÆÀ¤·¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£
µ»ö·ÇºÜ»þÅÀ¤Ç¡¢Google Play¤Ç¤Ï¤Þ¤À1°Ì¤Ê¤³¤È¤¬³ÎÇ§¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Top Apps & Games for Android on Google Play in Uganda · Appfigures
https://appfigures.com/top-apps/google-play/uganda/top-overall
App Store¤Ç¤Ï¡ÖAM TUNNEL LITE¡×¤ËÈ´¤«¤ì¤Æ2°Ì¤Ë²¼¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Top Apps & Games for iPhone on the iOS App Store in Uganda · Appfigures
https://appfigures.com/top-apps/ios-app-store/uganda/iphone/top-overall
¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¥é¥ó¥¥ó¥°¤Ç¤Ï¡ÖAM TUNNEL LITE¡×¤ä¡ÖNo Internet Chat: Chat with BT¡×¡ÖVPN - Super Unlimited Proxy¡×¡ÖThunder VPN: VPN Fast & Secure¡×¡ÖProton VPN: Fast & Secure¡×¤Ê¤É¡¢VPN¥¢¥×¥ê¤ä¥Á¥ã¥Ã¥È¥¢¥×¥ê¤¬¾å°Ì¤ËÍè¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¹ñÌ±¤¬¤Ê¤ó¤È¤«¤·¤Æ¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥±¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¼è¤ë¤¿¤á¤Îºö¤òÃµ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤¦¤«¤¬¤¨¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤¿¤À¤·¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤ËÌ©Í¢¤µ¤ì¤¿Starlink¤Î¥¢¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¤¬¤ï¤º¤«¤Ê¸÷ÌÀ¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¤°¤é¤¤¸·¤·¤¤ÄÌ¿®¼×ÃÇ¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¤¥é¥ó¤Ç¡¢2025Ç¯Ëö¤«¤éÂ³¤¯È¿À¯ÉÜ¥Ç¥â¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÌó3½µ´Ö¤Ç1Ëü2000¿Í°Ê¾å¤¬µ¾À·¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤ÈÊó¤¸¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë°ìÊý¡¢¥¦¥¬¥ó¥À¤Ç¤ÏÄ¹´üÆÈºÛÀ¯¸¢¤Ë¤è¤ë±ø¿¦¤ÎÌ¢±ä¤Ê¤É¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Ä¤Ä¤âÆÈÎ©¸å¤Îº®Íð´ü¤ò¾è¤êÀÚ¤Ã¤Æ·ÐºÑÀ®Ä¹¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤¿¥à¥»¥Ù¥ËÂçÅýÎÎ¤Î»Ù»ý¼Ô¤¬Â¿¤¯¡¢Âç¤¤Ê¥Ç¥â¤Ê¤É¤ÏÈ¯À¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£
¤È¤Ï¤¤¤Ã¤Æ¤â¡¢¥à¥»¥Ù¥ËÂçÅýÎÎ¤ÎÀ¯¼£½¸²ñ¤ò¼èºà¤·¤è¤¦¤È¤·¤¿¥¸¥ã¡¼¥Ê¥ê¥¹¥È¤¬·ÙÈ÷Ã´Åö¼Ô¤«¤éºÅÎÞ¥¹¥×¥ì¡¼¤òÍá¤Ó¤»¤é¤ì¤ë¤Ê¤É¤ÎË¸³²¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¥Ò¥å¡¼¥Þ¥ó¡¦¥é¥¤¥Ä¡¦¥¦¥©¥Ã¥Á¤ÏÀ¯ÉÜ¤¬Áªµó´Æ»ëÃÄÂÎ¤ò´Þ¤à10¤ÎNGO¤Î³èÆ°¤òÄä»ß¤µ¤»¤¿¤ÈÈóÆñ¡£ÌîÅÞÀ¯¼£²È¤Ï¡ÖÃÆ°µ¤ËÄ¾ÌÌ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡×¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£