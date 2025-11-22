一部メディアやSNS上で「GmailがユーザーのメールをAIのトレーニングに利用している」というウワサが飛び交っているのですが、「これは誤解を招く報道である」とGoogleは否定しました。

事の発端となったのは、登録者数98万人超のエンジニアリング系YouTubeチャンネルのEEVblogが投稿した、「Gmailでは自動で設定がオプトインされ、メールおよび添付ファイルをAIのトレーニングに利用できるようになりました。これが嫌な場合は手動で2つの設定をオフにする必要があります」という投稿です。



セキュリティソフトウェア開発企業のMalwarebytesも、「Gmailはあなたがオプトアウトしない限り、あなたのメールと添付ファイルを読み取ってAIをトレーニングすることができます」というブログ記事を公開。Gmailがユーザーに気づかれないように設定を追加し、ユーザーのメールや添付ファイルをAIのトレーニングに利用できるようになったと指摘しました。

他にも、ZDNETやAppleinsider、Gadget Hacksなど複数のメディアが同様の内容を報じており、RedditやHacker Newsといったソーシャル掲示板でも話題になっています。

