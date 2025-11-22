Googleは「GmailがユーザーのメールをAIのトレーニングに利用している」という報道は誤解を招くものであると否定
一部メディアやSNS上で「GmailがユーザーのメールをAIのトレーニングに利用している」というウワサが飛び交っているのですが、「これは誤解を招く報道である」とGoogleは否定しました。
IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail.
You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models.
You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations.
Retweet so every is aware. pic.twitter.com/54FKcr4jO2— Dave Jones (@eevblog) November 19, 2025
セキュリティソフトウェア開発企業のMalwarebytesも、「Gmailはあなたがオプトアウトしない限り、あなたのメールと添付ファイルを読み取ってAIをトレーニングすることができます」というブログ記事を公開。Gmailがユーザーに気づかれないように設定を追加し、ユーザーのメールや添付ファイルをAIのトレーニングに利用できるようになったと指摘しました。
他にも、ZDNETやAppleinsider、Gadget Hacksなど複数のメディアが同様の内容を報じており、RedditやHacker Newsといったソーシャル掲示板でも話題になっています。
