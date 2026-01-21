【PS Store：2,000円以下セール】 2月4日まで

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用タイトルを対象とした「2,000円以下セール」を、PlayStation Storeにて2月4日まで実施している。

今回対象となっているのは、「Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT」や「FINAL FANTASY」シリーズのリマスター版初代からVIまでなど。他にも、「Dead by Daylight」や「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」に「Fallout 76」、「Cult of the Lamb」などもラインナップされている。

全体としては1987点がセール対象となっている。なお、一部タイトルに関してはセール期間が異なる。購入の際はセール価格が適用されているかなどを商品ページにて確認していただきたい。

□PS Store「2,000円以下セール」

「2,000円以下セール」対象タイトル（一部）

「Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT」

通常価格：8,690円→セール価格：4,345円（50％OFF）

□PS Store「Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT」

「FINAL FANTASY」

通常価格：1,480円→セール価格：962円（35％OFF）

□PS Store「FINAL FANTASY」

「Dead by Daylight」

通常価格：3,080円→セール価格：1,232円（60％OFF）

□PS Store「Dead by Daylight」

「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」

通常価格：4,840円→セール価格：1,210円（75％OFF）

□PS Store「Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition」

「Fallout 76」

通常価格：4,890円→セール価格：1,222円（75％OFF）

□PS Store「Fallout 76」

「Cult of the Lamb」

通常価格：2,530円→セール価格：1,012円（60％OFF）

□PS Store「Cult of the Lamb」

(C)2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ghost of Tsushima is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions LLC.

(C) 1987, 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

LOGO & IMAGE ILLUSTRATION:(C)1987, 2007 YOSHITAKA AMANO

(C) 2015-2022 Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. BEHAVIOUR(R), DEAD BY DAYLIGHT(R) and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Behaviour Interactive Inc. in Canada, the United States of America and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

(C) 2025 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Vault Boy and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

(C) 2018-2023 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Fallout 1st, Vault Boy and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. Persistent broadband internet connection required. Acceptance of end user license agreement, Terms of Service, and Privacy Policy, and account registration required to play. Product may be discontinued, and content modified, disabled, suspended or removed, at any time. Product requires installation of application software. See Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and additional details at bethesda.net.

Copyright Massive Monster 2023. All Rights Reserved.