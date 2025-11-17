Amazonで新品のSSDを買ったネットワークエンジニアのジョン・コズビック氏が、3年使用された中古品をつかまされたとして警告を発しました。

2025年4月頃、コズビック氏は「Maestro Technology」という販売者からSSDを4台購入。

コズビック氏の用途では新品であることが何よりも優先される事項だったため、コズビック氏はSSDのSMARTデータを調査しました。

そのうちの1台のデータが以下。

ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE

5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 22865

12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 9

170 Available_Reservd_Space 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0

171 Program_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

172 Erase_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

174 Unsafe_Shutdown_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 7

175 Power_Loss_Cap_Test 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 2411 (9 65535)

183 SATA_Downshift_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

184 End-to-End_Error_Count 0x0033 100 100 090 Pre-fail Always - 0

187 Uncorrectable_Error_Cnt 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

190 Drive_Temperature 0x0022 079 079 000 Old_age Always - 21 (Min/Max 13/22)

192 Unsafe_Shutdown_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 7

194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 21

197 Pending_Sector_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

199 CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

225 Host_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 155717

226 Workld_Media_Wear_Indic 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 235

227 Workld_Host_Reads_Perc 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

228 Workload_Minutes 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1371935

232 Available_Reservd_Space 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0

233 Media_Wearout_Indicator 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

234 Thermal_Throttle_Status 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0/0

235 Power_Loss_Cap_Test 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 2411 (9 65535)

241 Host_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 155717

242 Host_Reads_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 143

243 NAND_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 3068104

新品であれば、以下のようになるはずでした。

ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE

5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2

170 Available_Reservd_Space 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0

171 Program_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

172 Erase_Fail_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

174 Unsafe_Shutdown_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2

175 Power_Loss_Cap_Test 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 1562 (2 22)

183 SATA_Downshift_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

184 End-to-End_Error_Count 0x0033 100 100 090 Pre-fail Always - 0

187 Uncorrectable_Error_Cnt 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

190 Drive_Temperature 0x0022 079 078 000 Old_age Always - 21 (Min/Max 16/22)

192 Unsafe_Shutdown_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2

194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 21

197 Pending_Sector_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

199 CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

225 Host_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

226 Workld_Media_Wear_Indic 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 65535

227 Workld_Host_Reads_Perc 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 65535

228 Workload_Minutes 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 65535

232 Available_Reservd_Space 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0

233 Media_Wearout_Indicator 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

234 Thermal_Throttle_Status 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0/0

235 Power_Loss_Cap_Test 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 1562 (2 22)

241 Host_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

242 Host_Reads_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

243 NAND_Writes_32MiB 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 430

コズビック氏がつかまされたのは約3年間使用された中古ドライブでした。これらは古いだけでなく、想定稼働サイクルがすでに限界に達しているため、残存書き込み容量を2年以内に使い切ってしまう可能性が高いそうです。

コズビック氏は製品を返品済み。なお、Maestro Technologyにより中古品が新品として販売された事例は以前にも確認されているようです。

ソーシャルサイトのHacker Newsでも、2万5371時間使用された「新品」をつかまされたとの報告があります。この報告者はAmazonに低評価レビューを投稿しましたが、Amazonに削除されてしまったとのことです。